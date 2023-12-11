Golden Globes TV Nominations Analysis: ‘1923,’ ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ & ‘Jury Duty’ Earn First Season Nods, But No Love For Cousin Greg

Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 and Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty made a surprise showing at the Golden Globe nominations Monday, while the final season of Succession on HBO earned a deserved yet predictable round of nominations.

The Yellowstone prequel — the second created by Sheridan after 1883 — earned nominations in the best drama category and the actress category, with Helen Mirren earning a nod for playing the Dutton matriarch. Other memorable performances in the prequel were overlooked, like Harrison Ford’s turn as Jacob Dutton and the phenomenal Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, but it was a win for Paramount+ to see one of Sheridan’s joints get some early recognition.

Speaking of which, David Oyelowo earned a nomination for his leading role in Lawmen: Bass Reeves – Sheridan’s new anthology that only dropped last month on Paramount+. He’s competing in the actor/limited series category, alongside Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers), Woody Harrelson (White House Plumbers), Jon Hamm (Fargo), Steven Yeun (Beef), and Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & The Six).

The GGs recognized all who played a Roy (even a dead one) on Succession, as well as those who ended up being villains to the family (Matthew Macfadyen, J. Smith-Cameron and Alexander Skarsgaard). Nicholas Braun, however, got robbed. Justice for Cousin Greg!

And kudos to Jury Duty, the freshman documentary-style comedy series that earned a nomination in best comedy and a supporting actor nomination for star James Marsden. It will compete for the top comedy prize alongside the usual suspects — Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building and Ted Lasso.

Limited series remains an exciting category of contenders, which Daisy Jones & The Six competing against Fellow Travelers, Beef, Fargo, All the Light We Cannot See, and Apple’s superb Lessons in Chemistry. The latter of which also earned Brie Larson a well-deserved nomination for playing Elizabeth Zott.

