Golden Globes returning to TV in 2023 after diversity row

Image shows a row of Golden Globe awards

The Golden Globes - dropped by its US broadcaster last year amid allegations of racism, sexism and conflicts of interest - will return to TV next year.

The annual Hollywood awards show was dumped by NBC following reports of a lack of diversity among its voters.

NBC said at the time it wanted to see "meaningful reform" from the organisers of the ceremony.

This year's programme was held privately, the first time since 2008 that the ceremony was not televised.

The Golden Globes are second only to the Oscars in terms of profile and NBC had aired the event since 1996.

But the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which hands out the awards based on votes from its members, faced a boycott last year after a Los Angeles Times report revealed the group had not had a single black member for 20 years.

Organisers also faced allegations of racism, sexism and ethical lapses stemming from the expose, including that voters frequently accepted "freebies" from the studios whose movies they were considering.

The report prompted stars and publicists to boycott the Golden Globes, and this year's NBC telecast was cancelled.

Since then, HFPA leaders have embarked on a series of public reforms - including a ban on members receiving gifts from movie studios courting their votes.

Twenty-one new members joined last year, six of whom are black.

The organisation has also taken on more than 100 new voters, including - for the first time - those based outside of the US.

The return to NBC is only a one-year deal, but will mark the 80th anniversary of the trophy gala.

"We recognise the HFPA's commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC," Frances Berwick, chairman of entertainment networks at NBCUniversal, wrote in a statement.

It comes as many in Hollywood, including key publicists, continue to voice their objections and question whether the reforms go far enough.

Some point to the HFPA's recent decision to sell the rights to the Golden Globes to billionaire Chelsea Football Club owner Todd Boehly, thus turning the show's assets private.

Mr Boehly has reportedly agreed to pay the original members of the HFPA an annual salary of $75,000 (£66,000) to vote.