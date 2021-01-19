Golden Globes Predictions: Best Supporting Actress (Film) – Can Nicole Kidman’s “Zazz” Her Way to the HFPA?
Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.
With Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) out of this category, we could see some interesting choices and Globe favorites like Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”) and Nicole Kidman (“The Prom”) make the lineup, even if their final prospects seem dimmer than usual.
Olivia Colman
"The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)
GLOBES HISTORY: 3 nominations, 3 wins (including 2018's "The Favourite")
ROLE: Anne
–
DIRECTOR: Florian Zeller
SYNOPSIS: A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.
STARRING: Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Anthony Hopkins, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, Olivia Williams
Amanda Seyfried
"Mank" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY: Never nominated
ROLE: Marion Davies
–
DIRECTOR: David Fincher
SYNOPSIS: 1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles.
STARRING: Tom Burke, Lily Collins, Joseph Cross, Charles Dance, Monika Gossman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane, Tuppence Middleton, Toby Leonard Moore, Gary Oldman, Tom Pelphrey, Amanda Seyfried, Sam Troughton
Yuh-Jung Youn
"Minari" (A24)
GLOBES HISTORY: Never nominated
ROLE: Soonja
–
DIRECTOR: Lee Isaac Chung
SYNOPSIS: A Korean family moves to Arkansas to start a farm in the 1980s.
STARRING: Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan S. Kim, Yuh-jung Youn, Will Patton
Nicole Kidman
"The Prom" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY: 14 nominations, 4 wins (2017's "Big Little Lies" from HBO, 2002's "The Hours," 2001's "Moulin Rouge!" and 1995's "To Die For")
ROLE: Angie Dickinson
–
DIRECTOR: Ryan Murphy
SYNOPSIS: A troupe of hilariously self-obsessed theater stars swarm into a small conservative Indiana town in support of a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.
STARRING: Meryl Streep, Jo Ellen Pellman, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Ariana DeBose, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells. Tracey Ullman
Jodie Foster
"The Mauritanian" (STXfilms)
GLOBES HISTORY: 7 nominations, 2 wins (1988's "The Accused" and 1991's "The Silence of the Lambs" including the Cecil B. DeMille award in 2013)
ROLE: Nancy Hollander
–
DIRECTOR: Kevin Macdonald
SYNOPSIS: A detainee at the U.S military's Guantanamo Bay detention center is held without charges for over a decade and seeks help from a defense attorney for his release.
STARRING: Tahar Rahim, Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch, Shailene Woodley
Ellen Burstyn
"Pieces of a Woman" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY: 7 nominations, 1 win (1978's "Same Time, Next Year")
ROLE: Elizabeth
–
DIRECTOR: Kornél Mundruczó
SYNOPSIS: When a young mother's home birth ends in unfathomable tragedy, she begins a year-long odyssey of mourning that fractures relationships with loved ones in this deeply personal story of a woman learning to live alongside her loss.
STARRING: Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Ellen Burstyn, Iliza Shlesinger, Benny Safdie, Sarah Snook, Molly Parker
Glenn Close
"Hillbilly Elegy" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY: 14 nominations, 3 wins (most recently for 2017's "The Wife" in best actress in a drama)
ROLE: Mamaw
–
DIRECTOR: Ron Howard
SYNOPSIS: An urgent phone call pulls a Yale Law student back to his Ohio hometown, where he reflects on three generations of family history and his own future.
STARRING: Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Gabriel Basso, Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto, Bo Hopkins, Owen Asztalos
Helena Zengel
"News of the World" (Universal Pictures)
GLOBES HISTORY: Never nominated
ROLE: Johanna Leonberger
–
DIRECTOR: Paul Greengrass
SYNOPSIS: A Civil War veteran agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home.
STARRING: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Elizabeth Marvel, Mare Winningham, Michael Angelo Covino, Ray McKinnon
Saoirse Ronan
"Ammonite" (Neon)
GLOBES HISTORY: 4 nominations, 1 win (2017's "Lady Bird" in best actress in a comedy or musical)
ROLE: Charlotte Murchison
–
DIRECTOR: Francis Lee
SYNOPSIS: 1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever.
STARRING: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Fiona Shaw, Gemma Jones, James McArdle
Dominique Fishback
"Judas and the Black Messiah" (HBO Max/Warner Bros.)
GLOBES HISTORY: Never nominated
ROLE: Deborah Johnson
–
DIRECTOR: Shaka King
SYNOPSIS: The story of Fred Hampton, Chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, and his fateful betrayal by FBI informant William O'Neal.
STARRING: Lakeith Stanfield, Daniel Kaluuya, Dominique Fishback, Jesse Plemons, Martin Sheen, Dominique Thorne, Algee Smith, Lil Rel Howery, Jermaine Fowler
Candice Bergen,“Let Them All Talk” (HBO Max)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas,“The White Tiger” (Netflix)
Olivia Cooke,“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)
Ariana DeBose,“The Prom” (Netflix)
Renee Elise Goldsberry,“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)
Vanessa Kirby,“The World to Come” (Bleecker Street)
Talia Ryder,“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features)
Philippa Soo,“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)
Swankie,“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)
Valerie Mahaffey,“French Exit” (Sony Pictures Classics)
About the Golden Globes
The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” holds the record for the most awards won by a single film with seven. Milos Forman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and Alan Parker’s “Midnight Express” is next in line with six each. Robert Altman’s “Nashville” has the record for most nominations received by a film with 11 while Colin Higgins’ “Foul Play,” Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III” and Mike Nichols’ “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” share the record for receiving the most nominations and not winning a single award at seven.
