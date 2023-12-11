Golden Globes nominations 2024: Barbie leads the pack with Oppenheimer hot on heels

Photograph: Landmark Media/Alamy

Barbie, already the cinematic sensation – and highest-grossing film – of 2023, has dominated nominations at the 81st Golden Globe awards.

Greta Gerwig’s pastel-coloured satire is up for nine awards, including picture (comedy or musical), screenplay, director, leading actress for Margot Robbie, supporting actor for Ryan Gosling – as well as three separate entries in the original song category.

The film also features amongst the nominees for a new award for blockbuster films, alongside Oppenheimer – the film whose unlikely alliance with Barbie dramatically boosted the summer box office – as well as sequels to John Wick, Guardians of the Galaxy, Spiderman and Mission: Impossible. Taylor Swift’s concert film and the Super Mario Bros animation also made the cut.

Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic of atomic scientist Robert Oppenheimer trails with eight nominations, including nods for leading actor Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt as supporting actress and Robert Downey Jr for supporting actor.

Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos’s wild fantasy about a woman reincarnated with the brain of a baby, performed better than expected with seven nominations, neck-and-neck with Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

Emma Stone is up for leading actress in a comedy or musical for the former, while Lily Gladstone is nominated in the equivalent drama category.

The nominees were announced by Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama; the ceremony follows on 7 January, four days before Oscar voting begins.

Yet the impact of the Golden Globes on their more august awards sister is debatable: last year the Globes were dominated by The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin, both of which were entirely snubbed at the Academy Awards.

The ceremony is the first to be broadcast on US network CBS after the Globes longstanding relationship with NBC ended. It is also the first since a substantial backstage reorganisation this summer which saw the disbantion of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which previously voted on and ran the Globes.

The HFPA was founded in 1944 as a way to try and leverage access to stars for foreign-language press. It has long been dogged by controversies that undermined its credibility As well as sexual assault scandals, boycotts by publicists and allegations of numerous ethical lapses involving possible bribery, the HFPA came in for particular criticism when it was revealed in 2021 that none of its 91 voting members was Black.

The HFPA was broken up and the Globes assets – formerly a charity – became a for-profit outfit, after being sold to Dick Clark Productions. A new leadership team has been drafted in, as well as a restructuring which should allow for greater accountability.

The membership has been upped to 300 from 75 countries, with many of the new intake from minorities . Yet the body remains strikingly different from the makeup of Bafta and Oscar voters, which number 6,000 and 10,000 respectively, and are comprised of people working within the industry, rather than reporting on it.

