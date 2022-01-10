Golden Globes: Full list of winners from 2022 ceremony – live

Jacob Stolworthy
4 min read

The Golden Globes are going ahead despite being pulled by NBC following a controversy surrounding voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Last year, the organisation’s voting membership faced a Hollywood boycott after it was revealed there were no Black members.

Many studios and notable figures openly criticised the HFPA, with Tom Cruise going so far as to return his three awards. Ultimately, NBC dropped the ceremony, meaning the 2022 edition will not being televised or streamed online. This year’s nominees won’t be in attendance.

The HFPA will be announcing each winner as the ceremony takes place from 1am GMT – you can find all the updates below as and when they’re named.

Movies

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Kenneth Branagh&#x002019;s new film &#x002018;Belfast&#x002019; (Focus Features)
Kenneth Branagh’s new film ‘Belfast’ (Focus Features)

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick... BOOM!

West Side Story

Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim in &#x002018;Licorice Pizza&#x002019; (MGM)
Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim in ‘Licorice Pizza’ (MGM)

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast WINNER

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Kenneth Branagh won Best Screenplay for &#x002018;Belfast&#x002019; (Getty Images)
Kenneth Branagh won Best Screenplay for ‘Belfast’ (Getty Images)

Best Non-English Language Picture

Compartment No 6

Drive My Car WINNER

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

&#x002018;Drive My Car&#x002019; won Best Non-English Language Picture (Sideshow/Janus Films)
‘Drive My Car’ won Best Non-English Language Picture (Sideshow/Janus Films)

Best Animated Picture

Encanto WINNER

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney film &#x002018;Encanto&#x002019; won Best Animated Picture (DISNEY)
Disney film ‘Encanto’ won Best Animated Picture (DISNEY)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Jessica Chastain has been nominated for her transformation into televangelist Tammy Faye (Left: YouTube/SearchlightPictures &#x002013; Right: Kate Green/Getty Images)
Jessica Chastain has been nominated for her transformation into televangelist Tammy Faye (Left: YouTube/SearchlightPictures – Right: Kate Green/Getty Images)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Will SmithKing Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in Joel Coen&#x002019;s &#x002018;The Tragedy of Macbeth&#x002019; (Photo Courtesy of Apple)
Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ (Photo Courtesy of Apple)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

Andrew Garfield in musical &#x002018;tick, tick... BOOM!&#x002019; (Netflix)
Andrew Garfield in musical ‘tick, tick... BOOM!’ (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story WINNER

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress for &#x002018;West Side Story&#x002019; (Getty Images)
Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress for ‘West Side Story’ (Getty Images)

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson in &#x002018;Passing&#39; (Netflix)
Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson in ‘Passing' (Netflix)

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

The French Dispatch

Encanto

The Power of the Dog

Parallel Mothers

Dune

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture

King Richard, “Be Alive” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Encanto, “Dos Oruguitas”– Lin-Manuel Miranda

Belfast, “Down to Joy” – Van Morrison

Respect, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

No Time to Die, “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Television

Best Television Series, Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

(Netflix)
(Netflix)

Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

&#x002018;Ted Lasso&#x002019; has picked up a load of Golden Globe nominations (Apple TV+)
‘Ted Lasso’ has picked up a load of Golden Globe nominations (Apple TV+)

Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Dopesick

American Crime Story: Impeachment

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Thuso Mbedu in &#x002018;The Underground Railroad&#x002019; (Kyle Kaplan/Amazon Studios)
Thuso Mbedu in ‘The Underground Railroad’ (Kyle Kaplan/Amazon Studios)

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez – Pose

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession WINNER

Omar Sy –Lupin

Jeremy Strong won Best Actor for &#x002018;Succession&#x002019; (Getty Images)
Jeremy Strong won Best Actor for ‘Succession’ (Getty Images)

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Eliss-Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series, Comedy or Musical

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult –The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso WINNER

Jason Sudeikis won Best Actor for &#x002018;Ted Lasso&#x002019; (Apple TV+)
Jason Sudeikis won Best Actor for ‘Ted Lasso’ (Apple TV+)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain – Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Margaret Qualley in Netflix series &#x002018;Maid&#x002019; (Netflix)
Margaret Qualley in Netflix series ‘Maid’ (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Tahar Rahim as Charles Sobhraj in BBC drama &#x002018;The Serpent&#x002019; (BBC/Mammoth Screen)
Tahar Rahim as Charles Sobhraj in BBC drama ‘The Serpent’ (BBC/Mammoth Screen)

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Andie MacDowell – Maid

Sarah Snook – Succession

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su – Squid Game WINNER

