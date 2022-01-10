Golden Globes: Full list of winners from 2022 ceremony – live
The Golden Globes are going ahead despite being pulled by NBC following a controversy surrounding voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).
Last year, the organisation’s voting membership faced a Hollywood boycott after it was revealed there were no Black members.
Many studios and notable figures openly criticised the HFPA, with Tom Cruise going so far as to return his three awards. Ultimately, NBC dropped the ceremony, meaning the 2022 edition will not being televised or streamed online. This year’s nominees won’t be in attendance.
The HFPA will be announcing each winner as the ceremony takes place from 1am GMT – you can find all the updates below as and when they’re named.
Movies
Best Motion Picture, Drama
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
tick, tick... BOOM!
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Best Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast WINNER
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Best Non-English Language Picture
Compartment No 6
Drive My Car WINNER
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best Animated Picture
Encanto WINNER
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – In the Heights
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story WINNER
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best Original Score in a Motion Picture
The French Dispatch
Encanto
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Dune
Best Original Song in a Motion Picture
King Richard, “Be Alive” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Encanto, “Dos Oruguitas”– Lin-Manuel Miranda
Belfast, “Down to Joy” – Van Morrison
Respect, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
No Time to Die, “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Television
Best Television Series, Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
Dopesick
American Crime Story: Impeachment
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Pose
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession WINNER
Omar Sy –Lupin
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Eliss-Ross – Black-ish
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series, Comedy or Musical
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult –The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
Jessica Chastain – Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Andie MacDowell – Maid
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su – Squid Game WINNER