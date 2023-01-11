Golden Globes diversity wins: Ryan Murphy honors LGBTQ stars; Ke Huy Quan, more earn prizes

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The Golden Globes are learning from the past.

The awards show returned Tuesday night a year after NBC dropped the broadcast amid reports about the the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity.

Apart from its internal changes – the HFPA announced it was adding 21 ethnically-diverse members in October 2021 – the makeup of the Globes' winners also marked a change, with several creators of color nabbing top awards.

Here are some of the notable diversity wins from Tuesday's awards ceremony.

The complete 2023 Golden Globes winners: 'The Fabelmans,' Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh

Golden Globes 2023 recap: 'Banshees of Inisherin' wins best comedy, 'The Fabelmans' is best drama

Ryan Murphy honored with the Carol Burnett Award

Ryan Murphy was presented with the Carol Burnett Award, an award given for achievement in television. During his speech, Murphy gave a shout-out to "Pose" star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as the first trans woman to win a Globe (since last year's awards ceremony wasn't televised).

"When I was a young person at home in the '70s watching 'The Carol Burnett Show,' I never ever saw a person like me getting an award or even being a character on a TV show," Murphy said. "It's hard being an LGBTQ kid in America, in fact all over the world, then and now."

In addition to Rodriguez, Murphy paid tribute to other LGBTQ actors he's worked with throughout his career, including Matt Bomer, Niecy Nash and Jeremy Pope, who he called "north stars" for LGBTQ youth.

Ryan Murphy on Netflix's 'Hollywood,' 'The Prom' and adjusting work and life in coronavirus era

Michelle Yeoh wins lead actress honor for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Michelle Yeoh, who starred in the action-comedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once," nabbed the prize for best lead actress in a comedy/musical. Yeoh said it's been "an incredible fight to be here today" and that a glass ceiling has been "ninja kicked."

"I'm just so happy that I’m still here when this change has happened and I’m not in my rocking chair going ‘Why didn’t I get that chance?'" Yeoh said. "I’m going to work hard that this is not just going to be the only time I'm here, and for all that looks like us, we are going to move forward and find bigger and better opportunities."

Review: Michelle Yeoh's reluctant heroine powers dazzling, dizzying 'Everything Everywhere'

'Everything Everywhere' star Ke Huy Quan wins best supporting actor

Ke Huy Quan took home the first award of the night, winning best supporting actor for his role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Quan expressed gratitude not only for breaking back into acting in a big way, but also for doing so at a time when Hollywood is more focused than ever on diversity.

"Moving forward, I really want to play all kinds of roles. That was not available to me when I was much, much younger," he said. "I'm grateful the landscape has changed, there’s a lot more progress now. I just want to keep an open mind and to see what’s out there."

Ke Huy Quan: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star breaks down in tears at Golden Globes win

Abbott Elementary' snags best comedy, acting honors

"Abbott Elementary" star Tyler James Williams won best supporting actor in a TV show for his role in the ABC comedy.

"The magnitude of the moment is not lost on me," Williams said, adding that he "hopes this is a win for (his character) Gregory Eddie and for stories like his that need to be told out here."

Williams triumphantly returned to the stage with co-star and "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson when the series won best musical/comedy television show (Brunson also took home best actress in a TV comedy/musical). "Comedy is so important to me. Comedy brings people together," Brunson said onstage.

Speaking to reporters alongside co-stars Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph, Brunson said the inclusiveness of "Abbott" is “just a given."

“You can’t tell a story about a West Philadelphia public school without just being truthful about the environment, and that was one of the things that was exciting to me about making (the show),” Brunson said “I don’t really have to fight too much to have diversity.”

'Abbott Elementary' sparks fan fervor: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams talk ABC comedy

Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' wins best animated film

Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro was awarded best animated film for his stop-motion remake of "Pinocchio."

"I'm very grateful for this and I'm happy to here in person. We're back! Some of us are drunk, what could be better," Del Toro said. "Animation is cinema – it's not a genre for kids. It's a medium."

Guillermo del Toro on boldly reinventing 'Pinocchio' with grief, fascism and a drunk Geppetto

Eddie Murphy is honored with Cecil B. DeMille Award

Actor and comedian Eddie Murphy was presented with the Cecil B. DeMille achievement award. With a 40-plus-year career under his belt, Murphy called the win "a long time in the making."

"There is a definitive blueprint to follow for success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind," Murphy said to the "new up-and-coming dreamers in the room." "I followed it my whole career. These three things: Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth!"

Eddie Murphy gets Cecil B. DeMille Award: Comedian jokes about taxes, Will Smith slap in speech at Golden Globes

HFPA president vows to continue supporting diverse perspectives

Ahead of the final two awards of the night being presented, HFPA President Helen Hoehne took a moment to express gratitude for "the support of the industry" in celebrating the Globes' 80th anniversary.

"This has been a year of momentous change for our organization. We're proud of the work we have done, the progress we've made and the journey we're on," Hoehne said. "We will continue to support groups that amplify a variety of voices and continue to add representation to our organization from around the world as we did this past year."

Eddie Murphy joins ranks ofTom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey as Cecil B. DeMille award recipient

Contributing: Charles Trepany, Erin Jensen, Marco della Cava and Brian Truitt, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ryan Murphy Golden Globes speech honors LGBTQ stars: Diversity wins

Latest Stories

  • Here Are All The Winners From This Year's Golden Globes

    Awards season is officially underway as the Golden Globes celebrated the biggest films and TV shows of the past year.

  • Jerrod Carmichael knows why he's hosting 2023 Golden Globes: It's 'because I'm Black'

    For host Jerrod Carmichael, the Golden Globes' diversity missteps are no laughing matter, as he proved in his pointed opening monologue Tuesday.

  • Steven Spielberg Says His Late Mother Is 'Kvelling' Over His Golden Globes 2023 Win for 'Fabelmans'

    Spielberg accepted the award for best director at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, beating out James Cameron, Baz Luhrmann, Martin McDonagh, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

  • Golden Globes - live: What time is the ceremony and how to watch

    Stars are no longer boycotting the once-controversial event

  • Woman says routine eye test saved her life after it led to brain tumour diagnosis

    Katie Dunn’s tumour was identified during a routine eye examination

  • ‘I’m here because I’m Black’: Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael burns HFPA in opening monologue

    ‘One minute you’re making mint tea at home, the next you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organisation,’ comedian joked

  • Woman’s body washed up on Lake Michigan shoreline 25 years ago. Now she’s identified

    The woman was “enjoying the lakefront and the sun” the last time she was seen, police said.

  • The Golden Globes Telecast Was Chaotic in the Ugliest, Weirdest Way

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIf you took a shot every time you thought, “What the hell is going on?” while watching Tuesday night’s Golden Globe Awards you’d be… well, maybe half as inebriated as the people in the room seemed to be. (Bless The White Lotus creator Mike White, who accepted his Best Limited Series trophy while saying, “I was gonna give this speech in Italian, but I’m too drunk.”)For decades, chaos has been the Golden Globes’ brand. Their nominees and w

  • Michelle Yeoh Takes Home Her First Golden Globe in a Crystal-Covered Armani Privé Gown

    Yeoh won the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture for Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Golden Globes 10 best dressed: Dazzling red carpet looks from Angela Bassett, Jessica Chastain

    Jessica Chastain, Billy Porter, Sheryl Lee Ralph and more dazzling stars made the Golden Globes' return look good. See the night's best looks.

  • Golden Globes 2023: Banshees of Inisherin and Fabelmans win big

    The Irish actor Colin Farrell is recognised for his performance in the dark comedy set on a remote island.

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • McCollum scores 34, Pelicans beat Wizards 132-112

    WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 34 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 27 points and 12 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Washington Wizards 132-112 on Monday night. New Orleans (25-16), which had lost four of five, took the lead early in the second quarter and put the game away when it scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to take a 115-88 lead with 8:44 to play. Washington (17-24) has lost three straight and was missing leading scorer Bradley Beal, who didn’t play for t

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.