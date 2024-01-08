Golden Globes 2024 Winner Kieran Culkin Dons Dior Suit With Accessories Designed by His Kids

Kieran Culkin embraced all-black dressing for the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards 2024 on Sunday in Los Angeles, opting for a Dior suit.

Culkin’s suit, which took a modern spin on black-tie dressing, was paired with a Tag Heuer watch and charm bracelets.

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton at the Golden Globe Awards 2024 on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles.

Culkin spoke with WWD during the publication’s red carpet coverage of the Golden Globes 2024 in an exclusive interview.

“These have my kids’ names on it. I’m just one of those kinds of dads,” the actor shared with WWD about his charm bracelets, which were from his children. His other accessories included mood rings and colorful socks.

Joining the actor at the event was his wife Jazz Charton, who donned a black dress with a scalloped neckline.

Kieran Culkin at the Golden Globe Awards 2024 on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles.

Culkin and Charton share two children together three-year-old daughter Kinsey Sioux and baby son Wilder Wolf.

At the awards, the actor won his first ever Golden Globe in the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama for his role as Roman Roy in “Succession,” which ended in March after four seasons.

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton at the Golden Globe Awards 2024 on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles.

In March, it was announced that Culkin was Zegna’s latest global Triple Stitch ambassador. He was also featured in the brand’s Triple Stitch ad campaign that same month, modeling the soft-luxury-themed sneakers.

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards, held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, celebrate the biggest achievements across film and television in 2023.

