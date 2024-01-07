Golden Globes 2024: Red Carpet Photos

The Golden Globes are here, and stars are gracing the red carpet ahead of this year’s ceremony.

The 81st annual Golden Globes kicks off Sunday evening at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Comedian Jo Koy is hosting this year’s ceremony, marking his debut as the host of a major kudocast.

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” leads with 10 nominations, making the hot-pink comedy the second most-nominated film in the show’s 81-year history, tying it with 1972’s “Cabaret.” “Barbie” is closely followed by Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” which scored eight nominations. The biographical epic about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atomic bomb will compete for best drama alongside “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “The Zone of Interest” and “Past Lives.” Meanwhile, “Barbie” is in the race for best comedy or musical with “Air,” “American Fiction,” “Poor Things,” “May December” and “The Holdovers.”

The Golden Globes will broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. Peruse through the best red carpet looks below:

Best of Variety

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson stuns in a sparkly gown at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson arrives in an elegant strapless gown at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Ariana Greenblatt

“Barbie” actor Ariana Greenblatt attends the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards.

Justin Hartley

“This Is Us” star Justin Hartley rock a brown suit on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Liza Colón-Zayas

“The Bear” star Liza Colón-Zayas arrives in a black one shoulder gown.

Sandra Hüller

“Anatomy of a Fall” and “The Zone of Interest” star Sandra Hüller attends the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.

Tyler James Williams

“Abbott Elementary” star Tyler James Williams wear a light brown pinstripe suit at the Golden Globes.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

“The Holdovers” star Da’Vine Joy Randolph arrives in a red strapless gown.