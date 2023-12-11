Golden Globes 2024: full list of nominations

Photograph: Matt Sayles/AP

Film

Best film – drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best film – musical or comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

May December

The Holdovers

Poor Things



Best female actor in a film – drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best male actor in a film – drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best female actor in a film – musical or comedy

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best male actor in a film – musical or comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best film – animated

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Suzume

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Wish

Best film – non-English language

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best female actor in a supporting role in a film

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best male actor in a supporting role in a film

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best director – film

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Celine Song, Past Lives

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Best screenplay – film

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

Best original score – film

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Boy and the Heron

Best original song – film

Addicted to Romance, She Came to Me

Dance the Night, Barbie

I’m Just Ken, Barbie

Peaches, The Super Mario Bros Move

Road to Freedom, Rustin

What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Cinematic and box office achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Television

Best television series – drama

Succession

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

1923

The Morning Show

Best television series – musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Bear

Best television limited series, anthology series or television film

Beef

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones and the Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

Best female actor in a television series – drama

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Emma Stone, The Curse

Helen Mirren, 1923

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Best male actor in a television series – drama

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Dominic West, The Crown

Best female actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best male actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best female actor in a television limited series, anthology series or television film

Ali Wong, Beef

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

Best male actor in television limited series, anthology series or television film

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six

Steven Yeun, Beef

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

Best supporting female actor on television series

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

J Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Best supporting male actor on television series

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear

Best stand-up comedian on television

Chris Rock, Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon

Trevor Noah, Where Was I

Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact