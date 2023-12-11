Golden Globes 2024: full list of nominations
Film
Best film – drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best film – musical or comedy
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
May December
The Holdovers
Poor Things
Best female actor in a film – drama
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best male actor in a film – drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best female actor in a film – musical or comedy
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best male actor in a film – musical or comedy
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best film – animated
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Suzume
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Wish
Best film – non-English language
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Best female actor in a supporting role in a film
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best male actor in a supporting role in a film
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best director – film
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Celine Song, Past Lives
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Best screenplay – film
Barbie
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Past Lives
Anatomy of a Fall
Best original score – film
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Killers of the Flower Moon
The Boy and the Heron
Best original song – film
Addicted to Romance, She Came to Me
Dance the Night, Barbie
I’m Just Ken, Barbie
Peaches, The Super Mario Bros Move
Road to Freedom, Rustin
What Was I Made For?, Barbie
Cinematic and box office achievement
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Television
Best television series – drama
Succession
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
1923
The Morning Show
Best television series – musical or comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Bear
Best television limited series, anthology series or television film
Beef
Lessons in Chemistry
Daisy Jones and the Six
All the Light We Cannot See
Fellow Travelers
Fargo
Best female actor in a television series – drama
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Emma Stone, The Curse
Helen Mirren, 1923
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Best male actor in a television series – drama
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Brian Cox, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Dominic West, The Crown
Best female actor in a television series – musical or comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Best male actor in a television series – musical or comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best female actor in a television limited series, anthology series or television film
Ali Wong, Beef
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
Best male actor in television limited series, anthology series or television film
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six
Steven Yeun, Beef
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
Best supporting female actor on television series
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
J Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Best supporting male actor on television series
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear
Best stand-up comedian on television
Chris Rock, Selective Outrage
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Where Was I
Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact