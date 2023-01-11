Golden Globes 2023: All The Red Carpet Photos You Need To See From This Year's Awards

Angela Bassett, Billy Porter, Jenna Ortega, Seth Rogen and Margot Robbie at the 2023 Golden Globes

After last year’s pared-back awards, the Golden Globes returned to US screens on Tuesday night, with a host of A-list talent walking the red carpet on their way into the event.

Well, we say “red carpet”. It was actually more of a grey-ish brown type of carpet. But the point still stands.

Some of the biggest fashion moments of the night were from Angela Bassett, who won a Golden Globe for her performance in the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever, Best Actress nominee Viola Davis and Margot Robbie.

Meanwhile, repping the world of TV were Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, Pam & Tommy’s Lily James and Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, who picked up the award for Best Lead Actress In A TV Comedy.

Viola Davis, Quinta Brunson, Dolly De Leon, Lily James and Selena Gomez were among the nominees and winners

And, as ever, we were happy to see male guests stepping outside the box when it comes to their red carpet fashion.

You can always count on Billy Porter to give us a true fashion moment, while Eddie Redmayne, Andrew Garfield, Seth Rogen, Donald Glover and Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams (another of the night’s winners) all opted for something a little more imaginative than the traditional black tuxedo.

A selection of the best-dressed men at this year's Golden Globes

That being said, Best Actor In A Drama recipient kept it traditional with his black tuxedo, but still turned heads as he posed for photographers.

Check out all the red carpet fashion you need to see from this year’s Golden Globes in the gallery below, beginning with the always-fabulous Jennifer Coolidge, who took home an award for her iconic performance in The White Lotus…

