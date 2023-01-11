Golden Globes 2023: Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega and more walk red carpet

Steven McIntosh - Entertainment reporter
·2 min read

Hollywood stars returned in droves to the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, wearing a variety of eye-catching outfits.

Fears that few celebrities would show up this year due to the controversy surrounding the Globes proved largely unfounded.

Stars in attendance at the Beverley Hilton hotel in Los Angeles were happy to pose for photos as they walked the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

Here is a selection of some of the biggest names who posed for photos.

Jennifer Coolidge
US actress Jennifer Coolidge recently starred in the second season of The White Lotus
Billy Porter
Pose star Billy Porter is one of the category presenters at this year's ceremony
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae
The Menu star Anya Taylor-Joy, pictured with Malcolm McRae
Eddie Redmayne
British actor Eddie Redmayne, who stars opposite Jessica Chastain in The Good Nurse
Jenna Ortega
Actress Jenna Ortega recently appeared in the hugely popular Netflix series Wednesday
Glass Onion director Rian Johnson bows down to fellow director Park Chan-wook, who helmed Decision To Leave
Glass Onion director Rian Johnson (right) bows down to fellow director Park Chan-wook, who helmed Decision To Leave
Kaley Cuoco with Tom Pelphrey
The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, who is expecting a child with her partner, US actor Tom Pelphrey
Viola Davis
Awards favourite Viola Davis has been praised for her performance in The Woman King
Margot Robbie
Australian actress Margot Robbie stars in Babylon
Director Guillermo del Toro and wife Kim Morgan
Pinocchio director Guillermo del Toro walked the red carpet with his wife Kim Morgan
Laverne Cox vintage John Galliano at the Golden Globes
Actor Laverne Cox wore a vintage blue and gold gown on the red carpet
Julia Garner
Julia Garner has starred in Ozark and Inventing Anna
Jamie Lee Curtis and Barry Keoghan
Two actors in the supporting categories - Jamie Lee Curtis and Irish actor Barry Keoghan - cosied up on the red carpet
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett is an awards favourite this season for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Bob Odenkirk
Actor Bob Odenkirk's hugely popular series Better Call Saul came to an end last year after six seasons
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Daisy Edgar-Jones starred in Where The Crawdads Sing after her breakout success in Normal People
Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher
Eddie Murphy (pictured with Paige Butcher), the recipient of this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award - one of the Globes' top honours
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez stars in the popular comedy-drama Only Murders In The Building
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield starred in the TV series Under the Banner of Heaven
Michelle Williams
Actress Michelle Williams stars in Steven Spielberg's autobiographical The Fabelmans
Damien Chazelle
Damien Chazelle directed Babylon, which stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie
Kerry Condon
Irish actress Kerry Condon appears in The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley
Sarah Polley, the director of another awards favourite Women Talking, which stars Claire Foy and Rooney Mara
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain won acclaim for her leading performance in The Good Nurse

.

