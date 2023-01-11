Golden Globes 2023: Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega and more walk red carpet

Hollywood stars returned in droves to the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, wearing a variety of eye-catching outfits.

Fears that few celebrities would show up this year due to the controversy surrounding the Globes proved largely unfounded.

Stars in attendance at the Beverley Hilton hotel in Los Angeles were happy to pose for photos as they walked the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

Here is a selection of some of the biggest names who posed for photos.

US actress Jennifer Coolidge recently starred in the second season of The White Lotus

Pose star Billy Porter is one of the category presenters at this year's ceremony

The Menu star Anya Taylor-Joy, pictured with Malcolm McRae

British actor Eddie Redmayne, who stars opposite Jessica Chastain in The Good Nurse

Actress Jenna Ortega recently appeared in the hugely popular Netflix series Wednesday

Glass Onion director Rian Johnson (right) bows down to fellow director Park Chan-wook, who helmed Decision To Leave

The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, who is expecting a child with her partner, US actor Tom Pelphrey

Awards favourite Viola Davis has been praised for her performance in The Woman King

Australian actress Margot Robbie stars in Babylon

Pinocchio director Guillermo del Toro walked the red carpet with his wife Kim Morgan

Actor Laverne Cox wore a vintage blue and gold gown on the red carpet

Julia Garner has starred in Ozark and Inventing Anna

Two actors in the supporting categories - Jamie Lee Curtis and Irish actor Barry Keoghan - cosied up on the red carpet

Angela Bassett is an awards favourite this season for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Actor Bob Odenkirk's hugely popular series Better Call Saul came to an end last year after six seasons

Daisy Edgar-Jones starred in Where The Crawdads Sing after her breakout success in Normal People

Eddie Murphy (pictured with Paige Butcher), the recipient of this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award - one of the Globes' top honours

Selena Gomez stars in the popular comedy-drama Only Murders In The Building

Andrew Garfield starred in the TV series Under the Banner of Heaven

Actress Michelle Williams stars in Steven Spielberg's autobiographical The Fabelmans

Damien Chazelle directed Babylon, which stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie

Irish actress Kerry Condon appears in The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, the director of another awards favourite Women Talking, which stars Claire Foy and Rooney Mara

Jessica Chastain won acclaim for her leading performance in The Good Nurse

.