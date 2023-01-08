Golden Globes 2023 Preview: Fashion ‘Gone Wild’

Ryma Chikhoune
·6 min read

“Now that the Globes are back, let’s have fun,” said stylist Jennifer Austin.

The fashion world seems ready for the first major red-carpet moment of the year when the award show returns Tuesday. And while there may be a slight shadow looming over the carpet, the industry is looking forward.

More from WWD

“The strides that they made and changes that they made were good,” Austin continued, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. She’s dressing Angela Bassett, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Still, she added, “We’ve got a long way to go.”

Taylor Swift at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, 2020.
Taylor Swift at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, 2020.

After facing backlash for its operational standards and lack of diversity (previously having zero Black members), the HFPA held a private ceremony in 2022 with no stars and no carpet. Some have boycotted the show, or even given their Golden Globes back, and it was unclear who would show up this year until recently. Turns out Hollywood seems ready to move on. Presenters will include plenty of A-listers — Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Tracy Morgan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino and Natasha Lyonne. And some headline-making names are also expected, including Rihanna and Selena Gomez.

This comes after the organization announced plans for reform and admitted 103 new voters (composed of 22.3 percent Latine, 13.6 percent Black, 11.7 percent Asian, 10.7 percent Middle Eastern and 41.7 percent White, with 58.3 percent self-identifying as “ethnically diverse”).

“It’s a time of change,” said stylist Cristina Ehrlich, who’s dressing Lyonne. “As much as it’s a very difficult time in the world right now, fashion’s job is to deliver beauty and optimism and glamour and fantasy.”

For the leading stylists, prepping for the upcoming show isn’t any different from years past. For one, it’s always been a bit frantic and rushed due to timing, coming days following the holiday break.

“It’s a strange one because it always comes really quickly after Christmas,” said Rose Forde, stylist to Emma D’Arcy — who’s nominated for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series for “House of the Dragon.” “The Globes is historically, from a styling perspective, always a little tricky.”

“Because it’s so early, I have to plan it early,” said Kate Young, who is dressing Gomez, Margot Robbie and Michelle Williams — all nominees. “It’s something that has to be planned before the holiday.”

At this point, the international brands know “to have a lot of their stuff ready to go in New York or L.A.,” said Ilaria Urbinati, who’s also dressing all nominees — Donald Glover, Adam Scott, Barry Keoghan, Damien Chazelle and Diego Calva.

A new challenge, however, has been shipping issues; most companies are now undependable, and costs have skyrocketed, making it more difficult to receive samples.

Glenn Close and Jennifer Lopez at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, 2020.
Glenn Close and Jennifer Lopez at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, 2020.

“We’ve had to switch to using Worldnet [International] instead of FedEx or UPS….They hand carry packages, and it’s a lot more money,” Urbinati said. “Regular shipping companies have just become completely unreliable since COVID-19. We’ve lost more things this year from shipping than any other time in my career.”

“You’ve got to be a little more selective,” Austin said of receiving samples, due to costs.

This year at the Globes, Bassett will be in “something simple, but different,” Austin revealed. “It’s going to be a different silhouette for her. It’s a build-up. We’re all building up to the Oscars. You have to have a plan of attack. You start off of high, continue high, but your crescendo are the Oscars.”

How do the Globes compare to the other award shows today?

“With Globes, it’s formal,” Young said. “It’s super formal. It’s more so than a premiere, maybe less than the Oscars or Cannes.”

“For me, Globes is huge,” Urbinati said. “Golden Globes and Oscars are the two big ones. Let’s put it this way, if I’m having a guy who’s going to all of those award shows Globes, Critics, SAGs, Oscars, etc., I’m always going to save the best two outfits for Globes and Oscars because they just get the most visibility.”

A major shift on the red carpet, the stylists echoed, is how over-the-top the looks have gotten — seemingly for the sake of attracting attention.

“To be honest, I think with all of the ceremonies over the last couple years, it’s kind of gone wild,” Forde said. “Increasingly, recently, there’s a kind of fight for the space, a fight for coverage and a fight for attention. There’s so many people trying to say so many different things and have so many fashion moments. I’ve always tried, with every ceremony I work on, to ensure that my clients just looked cool and relevant and themselves…but I’m also not going to go for the biggest fashion moment unless it’s got real sincerity behind it.”

When it comes to menswear, there are now less rules to break on the carpet, Urbinati said: “It’s more challenging but also fun trying to figure out how to do something that feels unique and surprising and special in a world where everyone’s wearing crazy s–t.”

While showcasing designers that feel of the moment, stylists are looking to provide looks that are natural to the evolution of their clients’ personal style and career, so there’s some storytelling.

“I would be interesting to see, from a styling point of view, what people are going to do,” Forde said. “Are people going to really push it? Are they going to be a little more reserved this time?”

It’s a guessing game.

“Looking at the people that are nominated, just going right down the list, whether we’re looking at Viola Davis or Ana de Armas or Margot Robbie, Michelle Yeoh, I can pretty much say that she’s going to wear this brand or that brand,” said Ehrlich of Best Actress nominees, referring to the relationships brands lock in with talent.

Robbie, reportedly released from her contract with Chanel, has been wearing Celine, Bottega Veneta and Alaïa lately. Armas, a rising star, wore an Oscar de la Renta dress for a late-night appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show, but at the Governors Awards, she opted for Louis Vuitton. Meanwhile Davis, dressed by Elizabeth Stewart, wore a custom Christopher John Rogers gown to the ceremony and was recently photographed in custom Tory Burch. Yeoh, who will be dressed by Jordan Johnson, made a splash on the cover of Time magazine’s 2022 Icon of the Year, and Thursday night at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, she wore Schiaparelli.

“I think there’ll be the people that go really out there and have plunging necklines and plunging back lines, and then I’m hoping, because I think it’s time, that we’ll see a little bit more of the old Hollywood classic,” Ehrlich added.

Best of WWD

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Reports: Raptors offered Fred VanVleet $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone makes debut for Watford in F.A. Cup loss

    READING, United Kingdom — Canadian international midfielder Ismael Kone made his debut for Watford on Saturday in a 2-0 loss to Reading in a third-round game in England's FA Cup. Kone played the full 90 minutes in the matchup of teams from England's second-tier Championship. Both goals came in stoppage time with Kelvin Abrefa scoring at the end of the first half and Shane Long in the 93rd minute. Kone showed his speed and vision in the 73rd minute at Select Car Leasing Stadium when he accelerate

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Canada defeats rival U.S., advances to world junior gold-medal game against Czech Republic

    Thomas Milic is the only player on Canada's roster passed over at the NHL draft. An incredible performance Wednesday has his country one step from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 semifinal deficit in Halifax to defeat the United States 6-2 in another emotional matchup between the bitter international rivals. "Definitely the best moment of my hockey career and maybe my life,

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Head coach of B.C. junior hockey team resigns after league's suspension for the rest of season

    The head coach of a B.C. regional junior hockey team resigned Friday morning, following the league's decision to suspend him for the rest of the regular season after finding he directed a line brawl between players on New Year's Eve. The Nelson Leafs has confirmed to CBC News that Adam DiBella quit his position after the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) announced its decision, which also included suspending the coach from this year's league playoffs. KIJHL commissioner Jeff Du

  • Saint John man hopes to boost horse racing in N.B. with new podcast

    Scott Waddell of Saint John has seen first-hand the decline in harness racing in New Brunswick over the past 40 years. Waddell, part of the harness racing community, wants people to know what's happening. He has decided to start a Maritime horse racing podcast called Harness the Talk. "It's in dire straits right now … here in New Brunswick, with an uncertain future," said Waddell. Horse Racing New Brunswick's lease in Saint John expired at the end of the 2022 season and wasn't renewed by the Exh