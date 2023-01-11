Golden Globes 2023: The winners and nominees
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are taking place in Los Angeles, with The Banshees of Inisherin leading the nominations.
Some of the best film and TV shows of the past year will be honoured at a ceremony in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.
This page will be updated throughout the ceremony, which takes place from 01:00 - 04:00 GMT, to reflect who the winners are in each category.
Best motion picture - drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best motion picture - musical or comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best actress in a motion picture - drama
Cate Blanchett - Tár
Olivia Colman - Empire of Light
Viola Davis - The Woman King
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Best actor in a motion picture - drama
Austin Butler - Elvis
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Hugh Jackman - The Son
Bill Nighy - Living
Jeremy Pope - The Inspection
Best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy
Lesley Manville - Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie - Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu
Emma Thompson - Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy
Diego Calva - Babylon
Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver - White Noise
WINNER: Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes - The Menu
Best supporting actress in any motion picture
WINNER: Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly de Leon - Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan - She Said
Best supporting actor in any motion picture
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt - Babylon
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
Best director - motion picture
James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Baz Luhrmann - Elvis
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Best screenplay - motion picture
Todd Field - Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley - Women Talking
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans
Best motion picture - animated
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best motion picture - non-English language
All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany
Argentina, 1985 -Argentina
Close - Belgium/France/Netherlands
Decision to Leave - South Korea
RRR - India
Best original score - motion picture
Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking
WINNER: Justin Hurwitz - Babylon
John Williams - The Fabelmans
Best original song - motion picture
Carolina - Where the Crawdads sing (Taylor Swift)
Ciao Papa - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat - music, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro - lyrics)
Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice)
Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson)
WINNER Naatu Naatu - RRR (MM Keeravani - music, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj - lyrics)
Best TV series - drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best actress in a drama series
Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon
Laura Linney - Ozark
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily
Zendaya - Euphoria
Best actor in a drama series
Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
Kevin Costner - Yellowstone
Diego Luna - Andor
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Adam Scott - Severance
Best TV series - musical or comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy
WINNER: Quinta Brunson - Abbot Elementary
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Jean Smart - Hacks
Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Bill Hader - Barry
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best limited series or TV movie
Black Bird
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
Lily James - Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts - Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Taron Egerton - Black Bird
Colin Firth - The Staircase
Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Claire Danes - Fleishman is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar- Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie
F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
Best supporting actress in a musical, comedy or drama TV series
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Hanna Einbinder - Hacks
Julia Garner - Ozark
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Best supporting actor in a musical, comedy or drama TV series
John Lithgow - The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce - The Crown
John Turturro - Severance
WINNER: Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler - Barry
