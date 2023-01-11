Golden Globes 2023: The winners and nominees

Ke Huy Quan
Ke Huy Quan was named best supporting actor for his performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are taking place in Los Angeles, with The Banshees of Inisherin leading the nominations.

Some of the best film and TV shows of the past year will be honoured at a ceremony in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

This page will be updated throughout the ceremony, which takes place from 01:00 - 04:00 GMT, to reflect who the winners are in each category.

Best motion picture - drama

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Elvis

  • The Fabelmans

  • Tár

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best motion picture - musical or comedy

  • Babylon

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

  • Triangle of Sadness

Best actress in a motion picture - drama

  • Cate Blanchett - Tár

  • Olivia Colman - Empire of Light

  • Viola Davis - The Woman King

  • Ana de Armas - Blonde

  • Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Best actor in a motion picture - drama

  • Austin Butler - Elvis

  • Brendan Fraser - The Whale

  • Hugh Jackman - The Son

  • Bill Nighy - Living

  • Jeremy Pope - The Inspection

Best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy

  • Lesley Manville - Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

  • Margot Robbie - Babylon

  • Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu

  • Emma Thompson - Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

  • WINNER: Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett won best supporting actress for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy

  • Diego Calva - Babylon

  • Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

  • Adam Driver - White Noise

  • WINNER: Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Ralph Fiennes - The Menu

Best supporting actress in any motion picture

  • WINNER: Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • Dolly de Leon - Triangle of Sadness

  • Carey Mulligan - She Said

Best supporting actor in any motion picture

  • Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Brad Pitt - Babylon

  • WINNER: Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

Best director - motion picture

  • James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • Baz Luhrmann - Elvis

  • Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Best screenplay - motion picture

  • Todd Field - Tár

  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Sarah Polley - Women Talking

  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans

Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson was one of several actors recognised from popular school comedy Abbott Elementary

Best motion picture - animated

  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

  • Inu-Oh

  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

  • Turning Red

Best motion picture - non-English language

  • All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany

  • Argentina, 1985 -Argentina

  • Close - Belgium/France/Netherlands

  • Decision to Leave - South Korea

  • RRR - India

Best original score - motion picture

  • Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

  • Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking

  • WINNER: Justin Hurwitz - Babylon

  • John Williams - The Fabelmans

Best original song - motion picture

  • Carolina - Where the Crawdads sing (Taylor Swift)

  • Ciao Papa - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat - music, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro - lyrics)

  • Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice)

  • Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson)

  • WINNER Naatu Naatu - RRR (MM Keeravani - music, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj - lyrics)

US actor Tyler James Williams and US actor and comedian Eddie Murphy
US actor Tyler James Williams (pictured with comedian Eddie Murphy) was recognised for his performance in Abbott Elementary

Best TV series - drama

  • Better Call Saul

  • The Crown

  • House of the Dragon

  • Ozark

  • Severance

Best actress in a drama series

  • Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon

  • Laura Linney - Ozark

  • Imelda Staunton - The Crown

  • Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily

  • Zendaya - Euphoria

Best actor in a drama series

  • Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

  • Kevin Costner - Yellowstone

  • Diego Luna - Andor

  • Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

  • Adam Scott - Severance

Best TV series - musical or comedy

  • Abbott Elementary

  • The Bear

  • Hacks

  • Only Murders in the Building

  • Wednesday

Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy

  • WINNER: Quinta Brunson - Abbot Elementary

  • Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

  • Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

  • Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

  • Jean Smart - Hacks

Jeremy Allen White
Jeremy Allen White was named best actor in a TV series (musical or comedy) for his performance in The Bear

Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy

  • Donald Glover - Atlanta

  • Bill Hader - Barry

  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

  • WINNER: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best limited series or TV movie

  • Black Bird

  • Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

  • The Dropout

  • Pam & Tommy

  • The White Lotus

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

  • Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy

  • Julia Garner - Inventing Anna

  • Lily James - Pam & Tommy

  • Julia Roberts - Gaslit

  • Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

  • Taron Egerton - Black Bird

  • Colin Firth - The Staircase

  • Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

  • Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

  • Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

  • Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

  • Claire Danes - Fleishman is in Trouble

  • Daisy Edgar- Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven

  • Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

  • Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

  • F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus

  • Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient

  • Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

  • Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

  • Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy

Best supporting actress in a musical, comedy or drama TV series

  • Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

  • Hanna Einbinder - Hacks

  • Julia Garner - Ozark

  • Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Best supporting actor in a musical, comedy or drama TV series

  • John Lithgow - The Old Man

  • Jonathan Pryce - The Crown

  • John Turturro - Severance

  • WINNER: Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

  • Henry Winkler - Barry

