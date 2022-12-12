Golden Globes 2023 nominations: 'Banshees of Inisherin' leads with 8, including best comedy

Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Whether Hollywood likes it or not, the Golden Globes are back, and dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" leads the field with eight nominations in the first major party of this Oscar season.

Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the 80th Golden Globe Awards marks a return to prominence for the glitzy event after a year of controversy fueled by representation struggles within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Questions still remain about who will attend and if the Globes still matter, but nominations announced Monday make it clear the show must go on.

The Tom Cruise blockbuster sequel "Top Gun: Maverick" – named the top film of 2022 by the National Board of Review last week – scored a nomination in the best drama category, which also includes James Cameron's long-awaited sci-fi follow-up "Avatar: The Way of Water," Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical "The Fabelmans," rock biopic "Elvis" and the classical music drama "Tár."

Snubbed! Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence miss out on 2023 Golden Globes nominations

The usually chatty Pádraic (Colin Farrell, left) is at a loss for words when his best pal Colm (Brendan Gleeson) suddenly doesn't want to be friends anymore in &quot;The Banshees of Inisherin.&quot;
The usually chatty Pádraic (Colin Farrell, left) is at a loss for words when his best pal Colm (Brendan Gleeson) suddenly doesn't want to be friends anymore in "The Banshees of Inisherin."

"Banshees" is up for best comedy/musical alongside genre-smashing surprise hit "Everything Everywhere All at Once," lavish Hollywood period film "Babylon," murder mystery sequel "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" and satire "Triangle of Sadness."

Brendan Fraser earned a ton of film-festival accolades for "The Whale" and snagged a nomination for best actor in a drama along with Jeremy Pope ("The Inspection"), Austin Butler ("Elvis"), Bill Nighy ("Living") and Hugh Jackman ("The Son"). (Fraser has said he won't attend and alleges then-HFPA president Philip Berk assaulted him in 2003.) And the contingent for best actor in a comedy/musical features Colin Farrell ("Banshees of Inisherin"), Daniel Craig ("Glass Onion"), Diego Calva ("Babylon"), Ralph Fiennes ("The Menu") and Adam Driver ("White Noise").

National Board of Review: 'Top Gun: Maverick' named best film of 2022

Michelle Yeoh stars as a laundromat owner-turned-multiverse-hopping martial artist in &quot;Everything Everywhere All at Once.&quot;
Michelle Yeoh stars as a laundromat owner-turned-multiverse-hopping martial artist in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

"Everything Everywhere" star Michelle Yeoh is a favorite for best actress in a comedy/musical, and she will face Margot Robbie ("Babylon"), Emma Thompson ("Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"), Lesley Manville ("Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris") and Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Menu"). Cate Blanchett ("Tár") heads up the drama actress category, which also includes Michelle Williams ("The Fabelmans"), Viola Davis ("The Woman King"), Ana De Armas ("Blonde") and Olivia Colman ("Empire of Light").

Following widespread criticisms about the HFPA's lack of diversity, this year's Golden Globes did better in terms of nominations: At least one person of color is nominated in every film acting category, though they did not do as well in the TV field.

Also, no women are represented in best director, which was won the past two years by female filmmakers (Chloe Zhao for "Nomadland," followed by Jane Campion for "The Power of the Dog"). Director Sarah Polley was shut out for her acclaimed drama "Women Talking" but did receive a Globes nod for best screenplay.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards air live on Jan. 10 (NBC and Peacock, 8 p.m. ET/5 PT).

The Golden Globes are back: After diversity controversy, awards show will return to NBC in January

Golden Globes 2023 nominations in all categories:

MOVIES

Drama

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick.”

Comedy or musical

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness.”

Actress in a drama

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Actor in a drama

The musical life of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), from growing up in Mississippi to his later days in Las Vegas, is chronicled in Baz Luhrmann's &quot;Elvis.&quot;
The musical life of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), from growing up in Mississippi to his later days in Las Vegas, is chronicled in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis."

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman, “The Son”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Actress in a comedy or musical

Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Margot Robbie, “Babylon”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actor in a comedy or musical

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Supporting actress

After the death of her son T'Challa, Ramonda (Angela Bassett) takes over as queen of Wakanda in &quot;Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.&quot;
After the death of her son T'Challa, Ramonda (Angela Bassett) takes over as queen of Wakanda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

Supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Director

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Screenplay

Todd Field, “Tár”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans”

Non-English language

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Argentina, 1985”

“Close”

“Decision to Leave”

“RRR”

Animated film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Inu-Oh”

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

Original song

Tom Cruise didn't snag a Golden Globes nomination for &quot;Top Gun: Maverick&quot; but the blockbuster sequel did score nods for best drama and original song.
Tom Cruise didn't snag a Golden Globes nomination for "Top Gun: Maverick" but the blockbuster sequel did score nods for best drama and original song.

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” (music by Taylor Swift)

“Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (music by Alexandre Desplat)

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” (music by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice)

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson)

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” (music by M.M. Keeravani)

Original score

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

TELEVISION

Drama

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

Comedy

Jenna Ortega takes on the iconic role of Wednesday Addams in Netflix's new Tim Burton-directed teen series, &quot;Wednesday.&quot;
Jenna Ortega takes on the iconic role of Wednesday Addams in Netflix's new Tim Burton-directed teen series, "Wednesday."

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

"Wednesday”

Limited/anthology series or TV movie

“Black Bird”

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Pam and Tommy”

“The Dropout”

“The White Lotus”

Actress in a drama

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Actor in a drama

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Actress in a comedy or musical

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Actor in comedy or musical

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Actress in a limited series

Lily James received a Golden Globes nomination as Pamela Anderson in &quot;Pam &amp; Tommy.&quot;
Lily James received a Golden Globes nomination as Pamela Anderson in "Pam & Tommy."

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Actor in a limited series

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Supporting actress in a drama, comedy or musical

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Supporting actor in a drama, comedy or musical

John Lithgow, “The Old Man”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Supporting actor in a limited series

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

Supporting actress in a limited series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Niecy Nash, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Golden Globe nominations 2023 full list: 'Banshees of Inisherin' leads

Latest Stories

  • Big British names stand out at 2023 Golden Globes nominations

    Dame Emma Thompson, Olivia Colman, Bill Nighy and Daniel Craig all picked up nods for top awards ahead of the annual ceremony.

  • Golden Globe Nominations: Daniel Craig, Emma Thompson And Olivia Colman Lead British Noms

    The Banshees Of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once dominated the nominations list for next year's ceremony.

  • Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence snubbed in the 2023 Golden Globes nominations

    Wait, no Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lawrence or Keke Palmer? These stars were shut out when the Golden Globe Awards announced 2023 nominations on Monday.

  • Scaloni defends players' behavior against Dutch at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni dismissed criticism of his players' behavior during the feisty World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands, saying Monday it is “out of touch with reality.” There were 17 yellow cards — a record for a World Cup match — and one sending-off as players clashed on numerous occasions before and after Argentina won a penalty shootout to advance to the semifinals. Scaloni said it was unfair that his players were accused of bad sportsmanship, po

  • Golden Globes 2023: Banshees of Inisherin leads nominations

    The dark comedy about feuding friends in 1920s Ireland leads the pack going into next year's awards.

  • Kim Petras Is Pretty in Pink in London, Plus Selena Gomez, JoJo Siwa, Taylor Hale and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Says 'We Would've Won' If She Organized The Jan. 6 Attack

    The GOP lawmaker suggested she would have done a better job leading the armed insurrection.

  • Iowa man arrested on stalking charges after allegedly placing Air Tags on woman's car

    Iowa man arrested on stalking charges after allegedly placing Air Tags on woman's car

  • Brendan Fraser tears up discussing his kids and The Whale : 'I have as much love as I'll ever need'

    "The thought that they might someday be overlooked or forgotten is something that I can't imagine," Fraser says while discussing his reclusive Whale character.

  • Al Roker says latest health battle has 'been a tough slog'

    The beloved weatherman checked in on the Today show after returning home from the hospital last week after a four-week stay.

  • 25 Holiday Bark Recipes That Are Good Enough to Gift (or Keep All to Yourself)￼

    Sure, cookies may wear the Christmas dessert crown. But once we’ve eaten too many buttercream-topped snowmen to count, we’re in the mood for something different (read: chocolate). Enter these 25 holiday bark recipes, which are equal parts festive, pretty and delicious. Best of all, they’re a breeze to prepare (most recipes don’t require cooking beyond melting the chocolate), kid-friendly and gift-worthy, especially if you need a present in a pinch. Read on for our favorites, which are studded wi

  • Adele Breaks Down During Vegas Show As Fan Celebrates Divorce: 'Keep Your Friends Close'

    The singer admitted England's defeat to France in the World Cup perhaps contributed to her emotional outburst.

  • London's young female soccer players thrilled for Canada's pro women's league

    Cindy Lee, 15, has played soccer for most of her life as a defensive midfielder for the Whitecaps London club, and hopes to someday represent team Canada at a future women's World Cup. And that dream came one step closer to her when she heard a national professional league is underway for 2025. Lee believes it'll open up lots of doors for female athletes like herself looking to pursue to the sport as a career. "It's time for diversity and more employment opportunities," she said. "There's so muc

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t