Golden Globes 2023 - live: Jennifer Coolidge wins for White Lotus as Spielberg bags Best Director

The Golden Globes are back, one year after Hollywood boycotted the ceremony following a diversity scandal.

Awards body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), was accused in a Los Angeles Times exposé of a lack of diversity in its voting membership – at the time, it did not have a single Black member – as well as “ethical lapses” in its business conduct.

For 2023, the HFPA has expanded its membership and enforced what has been described as a strict code of conduct among voters, which has led to the approval of many celebrities, who have decided to attend the next ceremony.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael is hosting the event, which once again is being shown on NBC. Nominees, including Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis, are in attendance, with films Elvis, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once all vying for the top prize.

Leading the nominations for TV shows are Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building and The Crown.

The Golden Globes broadcasts live in the US at 8pm on NBC on Tuesday 10 January, and at 1am GMT in the UK on Peacock via Sky and NOW on Wednesday 11 January.

Follow along with all the live updates from the ceremony below

Golden Globes 2023

Golden Globes 2023: Everything you need to know about this year’s awards ceremony

Golden Globes nominations 2023: See the full list

Golden Globes 2023: Who will win and who should win

Brendan Fraser earns first Golden Globe nomination despite saying he won’t attend

Golden Globes winners 2023: The complete list

Jennifer Coolidge graces the stage a second time

03:26 , Inga Parkel

This time, instead of presenting an award, Jennifer Coolidge was escorted to the stage to accept her win for Best Supporting Actress in The White Lotus.

*Side note: only Coolidge could get away with placing her award on the ground so she could properly gesticulate

jennifer coolidge (Sky)

Best Supporting Actor in a TV limited series winner is...

03:24 , Inga Parkel

Paul Walter Hauser lands Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture for his role in Black Bird.

Story continues

Actor stars in Apple TV+’s crime drama, which is also a special project because it marks the final and posthumous project of the late Ray Liotta.

Steven Spielberg’s most personal project proves successful

03:19 , Inga Parkel

Famed director Steven Spielberg has won Best Director for his personal project The Fabelmans.

His newest film, starring Gabriel LaBelle as young Spielberg and Michelle Williams as his free-spirited mother, put his story on display.

Steven Spielberg: I truly regret decimation of shark population due to Jaws (BBC/PA)

The Banshees of Inisherin wins Best Screenplay

03:13 , Inga Parkel

The Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh has earned a Golden statue for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture. I can vouch for the film, it’s a must-watch, so please go watch it ASAP!

Clarisse Loughrey concurs in her five-star film review

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight Pictures)

Jerrod Carmichael shocks audience

03:06 , Inga Parkel

The audience really doesn’t know how to react to comedian host Jerrod Carmichael’s offhanded comments. He started his opening monologue with not-so-subtle digs at the HFPA’s lack of diversity, and later upped the ante with a comment aimed at Tom Cruise and David Miscavige’s wife.

Jacob Stolworthy broke down the jaw-dropping moment here

Jerrod Carmichael cracked Scientology joke about Tom Cruise at Golden Globes (NBC)

Comedian’s comment drew gasps from the crowd

Argentina wins Foreign Film category

03:03 , Inga Parkel

In a surprise upset for All Quiet on the Western Front, Decision to Leave and RRR, Argentina 1985 was awarded the Best Picture – Non-English Language.

I still have yet to view the Argentinian film, but it appears I need to move it up my watch list.

ARGENTINA 1985 (AP)

Cate Blanchett unable to accept award

02:58 , Inga Parkel

Cate Blanchett’s thrilling and stellar performance as haunted maestro in Tár won her yet another Best Actress– Motion Picture, Drama.

Unfortunately, Blanchett wasn’t in attendance to accept the award as she’s apparently in the UK in production on another project!

The woman doesn’t stop!

Cate Blanchett in ‘Tár’ (Focus Features)

How long is the ceremony?

02:54 , Inga Parkel

The ceremony is expected to be a three-hour event, but there’s still a lot more categories to get through and we’re down to our last hour.

Odds it goes overtime?

Ryan Murphy receives special honour

02:44 , Inga Parkel

Glee and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story creator Ryan Murphy was honoured with the Carol Burnett Award, which is bestowed to those with “outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen”.

Ryan Murphy (centre), and his recent misses (clockwise from top right) ‘Ratched’, ‘The Politician’, ‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’ and ‘Halston’ (Kevin Winter/Getty Images/FX/Netflix)

Snaps are in order for Michelle Yeoh’s fearless threat

02:37 , Inga Parkel

While giving her speech for winning Best Actress in a Comedy, Michelle Yeoh refused to be rushed off stage.

Enjoy the moment below

‘You can forget that piano,’ Farrell told producers

Ozark secures its first win of the night

02:34 , Inga Parkel

Julia Garner’s portrayal of Ruth in the nail-biting drama Ozark landed her the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress – Television Series.

julia garner (Courtesy of Netflix)

Zendaya unable to personally accept her award

02:31 , Inga Parkel

Zendaya is far too cool to attend another Golden Globes ceremony.

So, despite her latest win for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series for her leading role in Euphoria, Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell and Jay Ellis accepted the award on her behalf.

Zendaya in ‘Euphoria’ (HBO / NOW TV)

Austin Butler wins Best Actor

02:23 , Inga Parkel

Austin Butler won Best Actor– Motion Picture, Drama for his eye-catching portrayal of the iconic King of Rock in Elvis.

Brendan Fraser was up against Butler, but due to Fraser’s earlier condemnation of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association over past allegations, he was not in attendance and had snubbed the nomination.

Austin Butler in ‘Elvis’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

The actor won the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for his portrayal of Elvis Presley

Pinocchio outperforms animation

02:18 , Inga Parkel

Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro’s beautifully animated Pinocchio has won Best Picture – Animated. I still have yet to see it, but personally I think Marcel the Shell with Shoes On was snubbed the honour.

‘Pinocchio’ (AP)

Michelle Yeoh is truly in her renaissance

02:09 , Inga Parkel

Finally, the world has come to realise that it’s Michelle Yeoh’s world and we’re all just living in it.

The longtime actor, whose career has spanned decades, is finally receiving the praise she’s deserved.

Yeoh secured Best Actress – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy for her kickass portrayal of Evelyn Wang. Now, she and co-star Ke Huy Quan are twinning winners.

Michelle Yeoh in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ (A24)

Thank God for Colin Farrell

02:05 , Inga Parkel

Colin Farrell’s fearless performance as naive Pádraic in the dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin has earned him a much well-deserved win for Best Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy.

Film Awards Season

Quinta Brunson continues the ‘Black girl magic'

01:55 , Inga Parkel

After being snubbed at the 2022 Emmys for her starring role as bighearted school teacher Janine Teagues in Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson has finally been recognised tonight for Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series.

Quinta Brunson (AP)

Jeremy Allen White lands his first Golden Globe

01:51 , Inga Parkel

It was stiff competition for this year’s Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series, but The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White pulled out the win in the end.

White stars as troubled chef Carmen in the true-to-life anxiety-provoking service industry series.

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen Berzatto in FX’s ‘The Bear' (YouTube/FX Networks)

Foreign language film RRR wins Best Song

01:45 , Inga Parkel

RRR secured its first win, Best Song – Motion Picture, of the night with its featured song “Naatu Naatu”.

The Indian action film is also up for Best ForeigBest Picture – Non-English Language.

Awards Season

Now is the time to go listen to Babylon’s music score

01:38 , Inga Parkel

Film composer Justin Hurwitz has won his fourth Golden Globe in the Best Score – Motion Picture category for his music in Damien Chazelle’s ritzy Babylon.

RESEÑA-BABYLON (AP)

Jessica Chastain upholds Covid precaution on red carpet

01:36 , Inga Parkel

Although Covid precautions have loosened, Jessica Chastain isn’t taking any chances. Tonight, she showed up to the event wearing a silver sequined mesh face mask.

Jessica Chastain (Getty Images)

Fans praise Jessica Chastain for matching face mask to silver gown at Golden Globes: ‘Adorable’

The actor was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in ‘George & Tammy’

Tyler James Williams first-time Golden Globe winner

01:32 , Inga Parkel

Congratulations to Tyler James Williams for his first nomination-turned-first win for his bashful Gregory Eddie on Abbott Elementary.

Do I smell a possible sweep for the iconic sitcom?

Tyler James Williams (Invision)

Jerrod Carmichael apologises to Jennifer Coolidge on behalf of ‘all the gays’

01:28 , Inga Parkel

Introducing electric presenter Jennifer Coolidge to stage, Jerrod Carmichael jokingly apologised on behalf of “all the gays” for her White Lotus character’s unfortunate demise.

Coolidge later referenced her ditsy Tanya’s second-season death, which came after she accidentally fell overboard.

Jennifer Coolidge in ‘The White Lotus’ second season (HBO)

Angela Bassett is two for two

01:17 , Inga Parkel

Angela Bassett officially has a perfect Golden Globe score. She won Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, marking her second win for her second nomination.

She reflected on her first win back in 1994 for her breathtaking performance alongside Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do with It.

Angela Bassett in ‘Wakanda Forever’ (© 2022 MARVEL.)

‘We showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like,’ said the ‘Black Panther’ star

Ke Huy Quan is the first winner of the night!

01:13 , Inga Parkel

Ke Huy Quan is the first victory of the night, earning Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for his role as the heartwarming Waymond Wong in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

In his speech, he personally thanked Steven Spielberg for jumpstarting his career many moons ago in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Ke Huy Quan in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once' (A24)

‘For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer,’ emotional actor said

Jerrod Carmichael directly calls out HFPA controversy

01:06 , Inga Parkel

Jerrod Carmichael opened his hosting monologue by addressing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s controversy.

“I’ll catch everyone in the room up,” the comedian began. “This show, the Golden Globe Awards, did not air last year because the HFPA –which I won’t say they were a racist organization – but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died.”

Tom Murray has the story here

In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California (Getty Images)

‘One minute you’re making mint tea at home, the next you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organisation,’ comedian joked

Jennifer Coolidge looks stunning

01:00 , Inga Parkel

The White Lotus’s Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture nominee Jennifer Coolidge has teased her “after” look for the night.

00:46 , Tom Murray

Is the Globes president bragging about how diverse the HFPA is? That’s... bold?

Golden Globes goodies

00:40 , Inga Parkel

It’s widely known that no party is complete without a goodie bag, even the Golden Globes.

Each year, not only do attendees get a three-course meal, but they also get a gift bag to take home. (I would hope they get a doggie bag as well!)

(Getty Images for Hollywood Forei)

What’s inside the 2023 Golden Globes gift bag? From luxury lip balms to anti-ageing treatments

All nominees at the 80th annual awards ceremony will receive a gift bag.

James Cameron is over streaming services

00:30 , Inga Parkel

Iconic Avatar director James Cameron has had “enough” of streaming services.

During a pre-Golden Globe red carpet interview, Cameron expressed his annoyance with Netflix and co.

His The Way of Water sequel is the latest box office smash, having earned $1.731bn (£1.424bn) in the first three weeks since its cinema release.

The Independent’s Jacob Stolworthy has the story here

James Cameron (Getty Images / Netflix)

James Cameron calls out Netflix and co amid ‘Avatar 2’ box office success

“As a society, we need to go the cinema,” director said.

Gleeson Sr and Gleeson Jr

00:15 , Inga Parkel

Brendan Gleeson and his son, Domhnall Gleeson, are a select few in the exclusive Hollywood family club.

Gleeson Sr, 67, is in the running for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for starring as the stoic Colm in The Banshees of Inisherin.

While Gleeson Jr, 39, is vying for Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture in The Patient.

Domnhall and Brendan Gleeson (Getty Images for Disney)

Stars grace the red carpet

Tuesday 10 January 2023 23:55 , Inga Parkel

We’re about a little over an hour out from the ceremony’s 8pm EST commencement.

So, before then, enjoy clips of stars working the red carpet!

Can Jamie Lee Curtis keep it in the family?

Tuesday 10 January 2023 23:40 , Inga Parkel

Fun fact, 61 years ago, Jamie Lee Curtis’s mother Janet Leigh won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho.

Curtis is nominated tonight in the same category for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

So, tonight Curtis could be a legacy Golden Globe winner!

Jamie Lee Curtis is nominated for the same #GoldenGlobe her mother, Janet Leigh, won in 1961 for "Psycho." https://t.co/ywZXlvRiUe pic.twitter.com/MKhsMCMHkL — Variety (@Variety) January 10, 2023

Stars are trickling in

Tuesday 10 January 2023 23:00 , Inga Parkel

It’s officially begun! The stars are already arriving on the Red Carpet, with Laverne Cox among the first to debut her gorgeous blue number.

Follow along live as The Independent’s Chelsea Ritschel updates the best-dressed stars of tonight’s red carpet.

Laverne Cox (Getty Images)

Golden Globes 2023: The best-dressed stars on this year’s red carpet

All the red carpet looks at the Golden Globes

RRR team all dapper

Tuesday 10 January 2023 22:45 , Inga Parkel

The team and cast of RRR are prepared to slay the red carpet – and hopefully the stage!

RRR is the first Indian picture in over two decades to receive an award nod for Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language.

It goes head-to-head with All Quiet on the Western Front (German), Close (French), Argentina, 1985 (Spanish) and Decision to Leave (Korean).

Which stars are looking forward to tonight’s event?

Tuesday 10 January 2023 22:10 , Inga Parkel

The Golden Globes marks 2023’s first major awards show, and it’s clear celebrities are excited to see the fruits of their labour fight for recognition.

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Jamie Lee Curtis is among the first, that I’ve seen, to document the behind-the-scenes of tonight’s show.

Could Abbott Elementary have a clean sweep?

Tuesday 10 January 2023 22:00 , Inga Parkel

ABC’s groundbreaking comedy Abbott Elementary, written by and starring Quinta Brunson, made history at the 2022 Emmys with its multiple victories.

It’ll be interesting to see if the award-winning series, which revived the mockumentary format to humorously shed light on the plight of underfunded US schools, can continue its winning streak.

Abbott Elementary is the show teachers have deserved for so long

Quinta Brunsoin on ‘Abbott Elementary’ (AP)

The series finally provided the real American heroes with some well-earned appreciation

Will Ozark pull out the stops tonight?

Tuesday 10 January 2023 21:45 , Inga Parkel

This marks Ozark’s last chance to receive Golden Globe recognition, as its fourth and final series aired in April 2022.

It’s been previously nominated at the 2021 awards show but was overtaken by The Crown. Given a second chance tonight, will it succeed?

The Independent’s Patrick Smith spoke with the drama’s two-time Golden Globe nominee Laura Linney about her thoughts on the final season.

Laura Linney (Getty Images for Deadline Hollyw)

Laura Linney: ‘There’s nothing more dangerous than ignorance and arrogance’

The stage and screen star also talks about falling in love, ‘Love Actually’, and why suppressing the LGBT+ community does a disservice to everyone

House of the Dragon competes in the TV Drama category

Tuesday 10 January 2023 21:05 , Inga Parkel

The category for Best Television Series – Drama, is going to be a tight race, especially with HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon in consideration.

Earlier this year, The Independent’s Annabel Nugent spoke with series star Emma D’Arcy about debuting as the adult Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Emma D’Arcy as adult Rhaenyra in ‘House of the Dragon’ (HBO)

Emma D’Arcy: ‘I really like playing women and I’m really good at it’

The non-binary star talks about why people should let them do their job, arriving as the audience grieves their predecessor, and that divisive sex scene

Which celebs are definitely attending?

Tuesday 10 January 2023 20:50 , Inga Parkel

Despite last year’s Golden Globes going untelevised and without guests in attendance, this year, the ceremony has bounced back, shining brighter than ever.

Ahead of the evening, there’s been a lot of chatter and speculation about which celebrities are expected to attend.

At the moment, here are some of the celebrities confirmed to attend:

🔎 Can you spot all the names? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uwGGxfCOcy — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2023

Lest we forget about 2022 TV

Tuesday 10 January 2023 20:20 , Inga Parkel

While the Golden Globes, in the past, have been used as a potential benchmark for how films will fare at the upcoming Oscars, it’s easy to forget the best TV of 2022 is also being recognised.

Fan favourites like The Crown, Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building lead this year’s competition with the most nods.

In case you’re in need of a refresher for the series vying for the top awards, look no further. I will be sharing some of our previous stories about each to jog your memory.

Starting with The Crown’s season five, which our critic Nick Hilton found to be “more insular, more gossipy, than ever” his two-star review.

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales from season five of The Crown (Keith Bernstein/Netflix/PA) (PA Media)

The Crown season five review: This Netflix show is the definition of first-world problems

The drama was initially intended as a piece of historical fiction, but the longer it has gone on, the more tawdry it’s become

A good year for A24

Tuesday 10 January 2023 19:47 , Tom Murray

It’s been another great year for the industry’s buzziest entertainment company. A24’s nominees at the Globes include: Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Whale, The Inspection, Marcel The Shell, Close, and Euphoria.

Earlier this year, I took a deep dive into the mysterious studio, gaining rare access to a source close to the company and speaking with A24 golden boy Ari Aster (Hereditary, Midsommar) about what makes them tick. Give it a read!

Who are A24 – the company behind Uncut Gems, Euphoria and Hereditary?

Tuesday 10 January 2023 19:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

One TV show that is nominated is Netflix’s hit show Wednesday.

While millions and millions enjoyed the series, one writer at The Independent wasn’t convinced – and wrote about why it could serve as bad news for subscribers down the line.

Wednesday is a Netflix success story we could come to regret

Tuesday 10 January 2023 18:30 , Jacob Stolworthy

OK, so what are all the details regarding this year’s Golden Globes?

Below is a compilation of everything you need to know, from who is hosting to where it will take place and what time things will kick off.

Everything you need to know ahead of this year’s Golden Globes

Tuesday 10 January 2023 18:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

The Independent also spoke to Golden Globe nominee Bill Nighy for his role in Living.

Read the full interview here.

Bill Nighy: ‘I would eat a four-pack of Magnums and a pack of Soleros in one sitting’

Tuesday 10 January 2023 17:30 , Jacob Stolworthy

One star who looks set to reign supreme at the 2023 Golden Globes is Michelle Yeoh.

Yeoh is extraordinary in Everything Everywhere All At Once, which became a sleeper hit upon its release last year.

For its release, The Independent spoke to Yeoh about the acclaim she received for the role.

Michelle Yeoh interview: ‘We want to see our faces on screen’

Tuesday 10 January 2023 17:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Speaking of Brendan Fraser, the actor has been nominated for his comeback lead role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale.

While many actors are returning to the Golden Globes following the boycott in 2022, the Mummy star Fraser is not one of them.

He prevously revealed he would not attend even if he was nominated, stating: “It’s because I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.”

Read more here.

Brendan Fraser earns first Golden Globe nomination despite saying he won’t attend

Who will win and who should win?

Tuesday 10 January 2023 16:30 , Jacob Stolworthy

Top Gun: Maverick or The Fabelmans?

Austin Butler or Brendan Fraser?

Better Call Saul or Severance?

Below, The Independent has run through its predictions of what will win as well as what should win at tonight’s Golden Globes.

Who will win and who should win at the 2023 Golden Globes

Tuesday 10 January 2023 16:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

If it feels like a particularly long time since the Golden Globes were last on, that’s because it has been.

The ceremony was dropped in 2022 following a boycott from several notable Hollywood figures.

This was due to a Los Angeles Times exposé that accused the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) of a lack of diversity in its voting membership, as well as “ethical lapses” in its business conduct.

Find out more below.

Why aren’t the Golden Globes being shown on TV?

Tuesday 10 January 2023 15:30 , Jacob Stolworthy

Wondering who is nominated at this year’s ceremony? Wonder no more.

The most nominated films include The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans.

Meanwhile, leading the television charge is hit sitcom Abbott Elementary.

The Golden Globes 2023 nominations are out

Welcome to the Golden Globes 2023 live blog

Tuesday 10 January 2023 15:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Aaaand we’re off! Awards season is officially upon us with the return of the Golden Globes. Let the surprise/outrage/debate begin.