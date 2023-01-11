Golden Globes 2023: Michelle Yeoh and Colin Farrell win lead actor honors, 'RRR' takes best song

This Oscar season kicks into a new gear Tuesday night with the prime-time return of the Golden Globes.

Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the 80th Golden Globe Awards are back following a period of controversy fueled by representation struggles within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" leads the field with eight nominations at the Globes, the first major party on the way to March 12's Academy Awards. Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") and Colin Farrell ("Banshees") picked up big wins in the comedy/musical categories and other Oscar hopefuls competing for top acting prizes include Cate Blanchett ("Tár"), Austin Butler ("Elvis") and Brendan Fraser ("The Whale").

'The Fabelmans,' 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' grapple to be Oscar frontrunners

Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh, left), her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu) and husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) get embroiled in a multiverse-spanning adventure in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Here are the highlights from Globes night:

Angela Bassett ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever") and Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") win supporting actor honors.

Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere") and Colin Farrell ("Banshees of Inisherin") take lead comedy actor awards.

Indian action epic "RRR" wins best song for "Naatu Naatu."

Michelle Yeoh takes major honor for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

"I'm just going to stand here and take this all in. Forty years, not letting go of this," Yeoh says, holding the trophy for lead actress in a comedy/musical. "It's been an amazing journey and an incredible fight to be here today, but I think it's worth it." Coming to Hollywood was "a dream come true until I got here," she says, finding racial prejudice when she arrived. She turned 60 last year "and all of you women undrstand this: As the days and years become bigger, it seems opportunities become smaller as well." But she says "Everything Everywhere" was "the gift" and threatens the musicians who try to play her her: "I can beat you up."

Colin Farrell wins best actor honor for 'Banshees of Inisherin'

Globe presenter (and nominee) Ana de Armas is out to present the award for comedy actor in a comedy/musical, which goes to Colin Farrell for "The Banshees of Inisherin." "Ana, I thought you were extraordinary. I cried myself to sleep," Farrell tells de Armas in passing of watching "Blonde." He never expects films to work "so I'm horrified about what's happened around 'Banshees,' which is thrilling." He shouts out his co-stars Brenda Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Jenny the donkey: "She's having an early retirement."

Story continues

Jeremy Allen White of 'The Bear,' 'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson take TV comedy honors

"I'm in awe of you. You all are legends," White says of his fellow nominees when accepting his Globe win for best comed actor "The Bear." He admits that he "loves 'The Bear' and loves (character) Carmy" and, yes, "I love acting." And Brunson wins best actress in a comedy for "Abbott Elementary." She thanks studios and producers for "believing" in the show, plus shouts our her group text and castmates.

'Babylon' wins best score, 'RRR' gets best song for 'Naatu Naatu'

Jenna Ortega arrives to hand out some music honors. Original score goes to Justin Hurwitz for "Babylon," his fourth win in the category. "I'm grateful that I had the opportunity at a young age that music was the thing for me," Hurwitz says. "We need to spread the opportunity." And the original song honor goes to "Naatu Naatu" for "RRR," gaining a victory over the likes of Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga. Composer M.M. Keeravani thanks the HFPA for "this prestigious award" and also honors his director S.S. Rajamouli "for his vision and his constant trust in my work."

Tyler James Williams snags supporting actor honor for 'Abbott Elementary'

Jennifer Coolidge hands out the award for supporting actor in a TV show to Williams. "The magnitude of the moment is not lost on me," says the "Abbott Elementary" star. He thanks co-star/show creator Quinta Brunson with a "Yeah" and adds that he "hopes this is a win for (his character) Gregory Eddie and for stories like his that need to be told out here."

Angela Bassett takes supporting actress for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Angela Bassett won a Golden Globe for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

"I'm so nervous. My heart is beating," Bassett says, remember winning a Globe for "What Love's Got to Do with It." She recalls a quote from Toni Morrison and thanks her fellow Marvel movie crew: "By the grace of God, I stand here grateful." She also honored the late Chadwick Boseman and said this award "is a part of his legacy."

'Everything Everywhere' star Ke Huy Quan wins best supporting actor

Ke Huy Quan took the first award of the evening, best supporting actor in a motion picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Jennifer Hudson comes out to give the first award of the night: Ke Huy Quan wins supporting actor for "Everything Everywhere All at Once." "I was raised to never forget where I came from and who gave me my first opportunity," he says, waving and thanking Steven Spielberg, who cast him as a kid in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." For years, he says he thought he'd never achieved past what he did as a child. "Two guys remembered that kid and gave me a chance to do it again," he tearfully says, honoring "Everything" directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Host Jerrod Carmichael takes aim at the Globes' diversity problems in his monologue

Jerrod Carmichael takes the stage as host and tells everyone to settle and be quiet. "I tell you why I'm here: I'm here because I'm Black," the host jokes about the HFPA's diversity issues. Carmichael cracks about being asking to host: "One minute you're making mint tea at home. The next minute you're invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organization. Life comes at you fast." He asked his friend if he should do it and she asked how much it pays. When he said it was $500,000, her response was "Boy, if you don't put on a good suit and take the white people money..." Did he think the HPFA has changed: "I took this job assuming that hadn't changed at all. I hear they got six new Black members, congrats to them, sure. I'm here because of you, people I admire, people who are actual incredible artists."

Jerrod Carmichael: Comedian jokes hosting 'SNL' is 'the gayest thing you can possibly do'

'We want to be heard': Why comedians make intimate comedy specials

Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser make the best actor race interesting

Farrell probably has the lead comedy actor Globe sealed up, given his strong performance in "Banshees of Inisherin." The drama actor race is a little more interesting: "Elvis" star Austin Butler could have the edge with his acclaimed portrayal of the King of Rock 'n' Roll over Fraser's heartfelt portrayal in the more polarizing "Whale."

Who's going to win? We've got predictions

Before the main event starts, we put together a list of who will and who should win Globes tonight. For example, Angela Bassett looks to rule the supporting actress category for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," though Kerry Condon is pretty great as a concerned sibling in "Banshees of Inisherin." Check out our picks and see how we do!

Oscar hopefuls Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh compete in separate categories

Those dreaming of a potential Oscar best actress faceoff between Blanchett and Yeoh will have to wait, but both could prevail in different Globe categories. Blanchett is in the best drama actress field with Michelle Williams ("The Fabelmans"), Viola Davis ("The Woman King"), Ana de Armas ("Blonde") and Olivia Colman ("Empire of Light"). Meanwhile Yeoh guns for lead actress in a comedy/musical, a category featuring Margot Robbie ("Babylon"), Emma Thompson ("Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"), Lesley Manville ("Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris") and Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Menu")

Stars plot a Golden Globes return (but not Brendan Fraser)

Fraser, who's nominated for best actor in a drama for "The Whale," has stated he won't attend the Globes after accusing former HFPA president Philip Berk of groping him at a 2003 luncheon. "Top Gun: Maverick" star Tom Cruise might also be a no-show: He returned his Globe awards to the HFPA in 2021 following a Los Angeles Times investigation reporting the 87-member group had no Black members.

So who is showing up? The slate of confirmed presenters include Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan, Natasha Lyonne, Billy Porter, Quentin Tarantino and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, the first transgender actor to win a Globe (in 2022 for “Pose").

Fashionistas will want to check out the Globes red carpet

Before the main event, E! will kick off "Live From E!: Golden Globe Awards," hosted by Laverne Cox and Loni Love, at 6 EST/3 PST with celebrity interviews and more from the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills. In addition, an official Globes pre-show streams at 6:30 p.m. EST at goldenglobes.com.

Read more about the top nominees

Ranked: The 10 best movies of 2022, from Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'The Whale,' 'RRR'

'Banshees of Inisherin': Why broken friendships hit home for stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson

Ke Huy Quan: 'Indiana Jones' star waited 'more than 30 years' for 'Everything Everywhere' role

'Tár' review: Cate Blanchett conducts herself magnificently in a modern classical music drama

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Golden Globes 2023 live: Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell win actor honors