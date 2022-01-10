Golden Globes 2022: The Complete Winners List

In case you had forgotten, the Golden Globes are this weekend. (Photo: Kevin Winter via Getty Images)

What was once Hollywood’s glitziest awards show is now a glorified Twitter thread.

Even if you planned on watching this year’s Golden Globes ― the precipitous drop in ratings over the past decade might suggest otherwise ― you can’t.

After a scandal and COVID-plagued year, the 79th annual ceremony on Sunday night won’t be televised or livestreamed. There will be no red carpet, host, A-list presenters or even a single celebrity in sight. Winners will instead be announced on social media throughout the evening, as the event thrown by the beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press Association dispenses with the trappings of a traditional awards show altogether.

Organizers say the recent COVID-19 surge is behind the significantly scaled-down ceremony, which will now be held as a private, press-free event at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles with only HFPA members in attendance.

But, of course, there is much more to the story. NBC announced last year that it would not broadcast the 2022 show amid a public outcry over the HFPA’s various ethical lapses, shady business dealings and staggering lack of diversity ― the group previously counted zero Black members among its ranks. The problematic inner workings of the HFPA came to light in multiple damning reports published by the Los Angeles Times just days before last year’s ceremony.

The backlash was swift with studios, publicity firms and celebrities ― Tom Cruise famously returned his three Golden Globe statuettes to the HFPA headquarters ― condemning the group’s practices. Since then, the organization claims to have made “sweeping changes” to its bylaws and admitted its most diverse class of members in its history, all of whom are first-time Globes voters, among other reforms.

Perhaps that’s why the nominees were at least slightly more representative than usual with three Black actors ― Will Smith (“King Richard”), Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) and Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”) ― dominating the Best Actor category. Meanwhile, Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) and Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”) should provide strong competition in the typically male-dominated Best Director field.

Ultimately, Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast,” director Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical drama about his Northern Irish upbringing, topped the film nominations with seven each. On the television side, “Succession” led the pack for television with five nods, while “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show” of Apple TV+ trailed closely behind.

But only time will tell whether some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including nominees Lady Gaga, Andrew Garfield, Jennifer Aniston and Benedict Cumberbatch, will even acknowledge that the Globes exist this year, as a way to insulate themselves from further controversy.

Check out the list of nominees and winners below.

Best Motion Picture — Drama

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, Tick... Boom!”

“West Side Story”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, “Annette”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

WINNER: Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Troy Kotsur, “Coda”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Picture, Non-English Language

“Compartment No. 6”

WINNER: “Drive My Car”

“The Hand of God”

“A Hero”

“Parallel Mothers”

Best Motion Picture — Animated

WINNER: “Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

“Licorice Pizza”

WINNER: “Belfast”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Being the Ricardos”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

“The French Dispatch” — Alexandre Desplat

“Encanto” — Germaine Franco

“The Power of the Dog” — Jonny Greenwood

“Parallel Mothers” — Alberto Iglesias

“Dune” — Hans Zimmer

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” — Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Television Series — Drama

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Post”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“The Great”

WINNER: “Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

WINNER: “The Underground Railroad”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

WINNER: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Omar Sy, “Lupin”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Blackish”

WINNER: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision“

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

WINNER: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

WINNER: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

WINNER: Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

WINNER: O Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

