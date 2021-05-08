Golden Globe Winner Mark Ruffalo Calls Out HFPA: “Time To Step Up And Right The Wrongs Of The Past”
The backlash against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is showing no sign of ebbing. Mark Ruffalo, who won a Golden Globe Award this year, called out the international journalists group today for “[resisting] the change that is being asked of them from many of the groups that have been most disenfranchised by their culture of secrecy and exclusion.”
The three-time Oscar nominee added that “cannot feel proud or happy about being a recipient of this [Golden Globe] award,” which he won for his dual role in HBO’s I Know This Much Is True.
More from Deadline
Netflix's Ted Sarandos To HFPA: 'We’re Stopping Any Activities With Your Organization Until More Meaningful Changes Are Made'
HFPA Reforms Slammed As "Window-Dressing Platitudes" By Time's Up; PR Gurus Push For Haste
HFPA Members Overwhelmingly Back Board Reform Plan; Proposed Bylaw Changes Set For Summer Vote
“It’s discouraging to see the HFPA, which has gained prominence and profited handsomely from their involvement with filmmakers and actors, resist the change that is being asked of them from many of the groups that have been most disenfranchised by their culture of secrecy and exclusion,” Ruffalo said in a statement to Deadline. “Now is the time to step up and right the wrongs of the past. Honestly, as a recent winner of a Golden Globe, I cannot feel proud or happy about being a recipient of this award.
“Our industry is embracing the opportunity for greater equality in this beautiful moment,” he added. “It is not perfect and long overdue but it is clear what must happen and how. The Justice Movement is offering all of us, the HFPA, and every other entertainment entity, a good way forward. We should all follow suit. It is our audiences and our highest sense of decency that we are ultimately serving with these changes. They are both deserving.”
The besieged HFPA has been taking flak from many sides for weeks over the lack of diversity in its ranks and its poorly received initial statement about it and subsequent plan for “transformational change.”
And the blowback continues against the HFPA.
Among the many individuals and groups who have ripped the organization are Time’s Up — which lashed out at it again today after penning a pair of scathing post-Globes letters — Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Ava DuVernay, Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, JJ Abrams, Jurnee Smollett, Jenifer Aniston, Damon Lindelof, and Shonda Rhimes, the DGA, SAG-AFTRA and GLAAD
Best of Deadline
Upfront & NewFront 2021 Schedules: Broadcast, Cable & Podcast Companies Set Virtual Lineups
U.S. Covid-19 Update: More Transmissible U.K. Variant Becomes Dominant Cause Of New Infections Among Americans
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.