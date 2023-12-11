Golden Globe nominations 2024 - live: Barbie and Succession leads pack
Awards season is officially underway with the nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes set announced today (11 December) in Hollywood.
The films and TV shows in contention for the annual ceremony were revealed in Los Angeles by Cedric the Entertainer and That '70s Show actor Wilmer Valderrama.
This year’s nominations comes after a huge membership shake-up for the ceremony’s voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which, in 2022, was accused of a lack of diversity in a Los Angeles Times exposé.
At the time, the HFPA did not have a single Black member, but it has since expanded its membership and enforced what was described as a strict code of conduct among voters. This led to the approval of many celebrities who, one year after boycotting the event, decided to attend the 2023 ceremony.
While Jerrod Carmichael was appointed host for the event earlier this year, there have been reports that the HFPA is struggling to hire a presenter for the 2024 event, which will be broadcast in the US on CBS and in the UK on Paramount+.
CNN claims that Chris Rock and Ali Wong, as well as Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman, who were reportedly approached to host as a trio, have all declined offers. A spokesperson for the Golden Globes declined to comment on the search for the host. However, a source close to the situation said there are “three very serious conversations” going on with potential presenters.
Succ-yes-sion (sorry)
13:58 , Jacob Stolworthy
Succession is the ultimate leader, though, with nine nominations – including three apiece in the Male Acting categories, both Lead and Supporting.
Find the full rundown here:
The full list of Golden Globe 2024 nominations
13:53 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Score
Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”
All hail Queen Barbie
13:51 , Jacob Stolworthy
So Barbie – with help from three(!) nods in the Original Song category – is leading this year’s pack.
Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer follpowing close behind.
13:43 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Television Series, Drama
“1923” (Paramount+)“The Crown” (Netflix)“The Diplomat” (Netflix)“The Last of Us” (HBO)“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)“Succession” (HBO)
13:42 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Drama
BRADLEY COOPER | MAESTRO
LEONARDO DICAPRIO | KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
COLMAN DOMINGO | RUSTIN
BARRY KEOGHAN | SALTBURN
CILLIAN MURPHY | OPPENHEIMER
ANDREW SCOTT | ALL OF US STRANGERS
13:39 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)“American Fiction” (MGM)“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)“May December” (Netflix)“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)
13:38 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Motion Picture, Drama
“Oppenheimer”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Maestro”
“Past Lives”
“The Zone of Interest”
“Anatomy of a Fall”
13:37 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy
NICOLAS CAGE | DREAM SCENARIO
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET | WONKA
MATT DAMON | AIR
PAUL GIAMATTI | THE HOLDOVERS
JOAQUIN PHOENIX | BEAU IS AFRAID
JEFFREY WRIGHT | AMERICAN FICTION
13:36 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”
Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”
Annette Bening — “Nyad”
Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
Cailee Spaeny – “Priscilla”
13:36 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Musical/Comedy Series
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
BARRY
THE BEAR
JURY DUTY
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
TED LASSO
13:34 , Jacob Stolworthy
Supporting Female Actor - Motion Picture
EMILY BLUNT | OPPENHEIMER
DANIELLE BROOKS | THE COLOR PURPLE
JODIE FOSTER | NYAD
JULIANNE MOORE | MAY DECEMBER
ROSAMUND PIKE | SALTBURN
DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH | THE HOLDOVERS
13:33 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”
Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”
Juno Temple — “Fargo”
Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”
Ali Wong — “Beef”
13:32 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Television Female Actor - Drama Series
HELEN MIRREN | 1923
BELLA RAMSEY | THE LAST OF US
KERI RUSSELL | THE DIPLOMAT
SARAH SNOOK | SUCCESSION
IMELDA STAUNTON | THE CROWN
EMMA STONE | THE CURSE
13:31 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Male Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
MATT BOMER | FELLOW TRAVELERS
SAM CLAFLIN | DAISY JONES & THE SIX
JON HAMM | FARGO
WOODY HARRELSON | WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS
DAVID OYELOWO | LAWMEN: BASS REEVES
STEVEN YEUN | BEEF
13:30 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Television Male Actor - Musical/Comedy Series
BILL HADER | BARRY
STEVE MARTIN | ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
JASON SEGEL | SHRINKING
MARTIN SHORT | ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
JASON SUDEIKIS | TED LASSO
JEREMY ALLEN WHITE | THE BEAR
13:29 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Supporting Male Actor - Motion Picture
WILLEM DAFOE | POOR THINGS
ROBERT DE NIRO | KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
ROBERT DOWNEY JR. | OPPENHEIMER
RYAN GOSLING | BARBIE
CHARLES MELTON | MAY DECEMBER
MARK RUFFALO | POOR THINGS
13:28 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Screenplay
“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara
“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan
“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
“Past Lives” — Celine Song
“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
13:27 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Animated Film
“The Boy and the Heron”
“Elemental”
”Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
“Suzume”
“Wish
13:25 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Song - Motion Picture
“ADDICTED TO ROMANCE” — SHE CAME TO ME | Bruce Springsteen
“DANCE THE NIGHT” — BARBIE | Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
“I’M JUST KEN” — BARBIE | Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
“PEACHES” — THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE | Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
“ROAD TO FREEDOM” — RUSTIN | Lenny Kravitz
“WHAT WAS I MADE FOR?” — BARBIE | Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell
13:24 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Director
Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Celine Song — “Past Lives”
13:23 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”
Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”
Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown”
J Smith Cameron — “Succession”
Billie Eilish — “Swarm”
Abby Elliott – “The Bear”
Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”
13:22 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Supporting Actor, Television
Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”
Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”
James Marsden — “Jury Duty”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”
Alan Ruck — “Succession”
Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”
13:21 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Picture - Non-English Language
ANATOMY OF A FALL | FRANCE
FALLEN LEAVES | FINLAND
IO CAPITANO | ITALY
PAST LIVES | USA
SOCIETY OF THE SNOW | SPAIN
THE ZONE OF INTEREST | UNITED KINGDOM / USA
13:20 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Television Female Actor - Musical/Comedy Series
RACHEL BROSNAHAN | THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
QUINTA BRUNSON | ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
AYO EDEBIRI | THE BEAR
ELLE FANNING | THE GREAT
SELENA GOMEZ | ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
NATASHA LYONNE | POKER FACE
13:19 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Female Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy
FANTASIA BARRINO | THE COLOR PURPLE
JENNIFER LAWRENCE | NO HARD FEELINGS
NATALIE PORTMAN | MAY DECEMBER
ALMA PÖYSTI | FALLEN LEAVES
MARGOT ROBBIE | BARBIE
EMMA STONE | POOR THINGS
13:17 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Score – Motion Picture
POOR THINGS
OPPENHEIMER
THE BOY AND THE HERON
THE ZONE OF INTEREST
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
13:16 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best TV, Limited Series, Anthology series
All The Light We Cannot See
BEEF
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travellers
Lessons in Chemistry
13:15 , Jacob Stolworthy
The nominations will be following thick and fast, so we’ll be pasting them here when they’re announced.
First up, it’s Best Actor – TV series (Drama)
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
13:10 , Jacob Stolworthy
Three minutes to go, apparently. Hold your breaths...
13:08 , Jacob Stolworthy
One of the organisers has encouraged the audience to applaud the nominees when they’re announced, saying: “This is the Golden Globes so no need to be tense about this.”
And we’re off!
13:06 , Jacob Stolworthy
There’s a bit of a delay occurring – we’ll be pasting the noms as soon as they start being announced.
12:55 , Jacob Stolworthy
We’ve just five minutes to go until the nominations start being announced!
Here come the Brits
12:44 , Jacob Stolworthy
Talking of the UK, here’s a full list of the British actors expected to be named today:
Film: Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
TV: Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Imelda Staunton, Dominic West (The Crown), Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), Brett Goldstein, Hannah waddingham (Ted Lasso), Idris Elba (Hijack), Rachel Weisz (Dead Ringers), Bel Powley (A Small Light)
Fargo’s a-go
12:30 , Jacob Stolworthy
Another name back in the awards race is Jon Hamm – this time for Fargo season five, which isn’t even out in the UK yet. If past scheduling is to go by, it’ll be here in January. I’ve heard that it is brilliant and very much a return to form.
TV mop-up
12:24 , Jacob Stolworthy
There’s a third TV category at the Golden Globes – for Best Limited Series/TV Movie.
If anything’s going to sweep here, its BEEF, the Netflix show starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun.
Apparently, Wong was asked to host this year’s ceremony, but declined...
The tightest race of 2024
12:10 , Jacob Stolworthy
Best Comedy Series is a much tighter race. The Bear is clearly the favourite, but it faces fierce competition in the form of Jury Duty, Abbott Elementary and the final season of Ted Lasso.
There’s also the much-loved Only Murders in the Building and also Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne.
But The Bear will probably sweep. While Jeremy Allen White and guest star Jamie Lee Curtis have wins, let alone nominations, secured, let’s hear it for Ebon Moss-Bachrach, whose Richie became the show’s best character in season two.
TV titans to duke it out
12:00 , Jacob Stolworthy
Succession is absolutely the one to beat in the Best Drama category.
Other contenders include The Last of Us, The Crown, but the other spots are less sure.
Which news shows could break through? Odds suggest Netflix’s The Diplomat and Apple TV+’s Hijack.
If there was any justice, For All Mankind and Foundation would get recognition – but it seems unlikely.
Step forward, Da’Vine Joy Randolph
11:50 , Jacob Stolworthy
...and Best Supporting Actress seems to be going the way of Da’Vine Joy Randolph for her role in The Holdovers.
Randolph will likely be battling Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) and The Colour Purple stars Danielle Brooks and Taraji P Henson.
Supporting categories aka the most fun of the lot!
11:40 , Jacob Stolworthy
The most fun categories each year (for this writer, anyway) is the supporting categories – and this year looks no different. Heightening this at the Globe sis the fact these ones are not split by genre.
While Robert Downey Jr seemed to be the early favourite, for his slippery role in Oppenheimer, May December’s Charles Melton has come from the outside to become a serious contender.
There is no world in which Ryan Gosling doesn’t get a nod for playing Ken in Barbie – and if Robert De Niro doesn’t get nomiated for Killers of the Flower Moon, there could be a revolt, especially considering he was criminally snubbed for Scorsese’s The Irishman in 2020.
Best Actor – Comedy/Musical
11:30 , Jacob Stolworthy
This is an interesting category as several nominees here are typically ones that won’t get nominated at other ceremonies that don’t split the categories by genre.
While Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) seem like they’ll break through at the Oscars, others, including Matt Damon (Air) and Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario), will get their time to shine at the Globes.
Thinking about it, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Timothée Chalamet get a nomination for Wonka, either.
Best Actor – Drama
11:20 , Jacob Stolworthy
Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon) are category shoo-ins, but the other spots aren’t such sure bets.
Most deserving would be Andrew Scott, who steals the show in Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers, and Colman Domingo, who shines in the otherwise not-so-great Rustin.
Capitalising on last year’s recognition for The Banshees of Inisherin is Barry Keoghan, who could sneak a nomination for Saltburn.
Category confusion
11:10 , Jacob Stolworthy
It seems as good a time as any to point out that Todd Haynes’ drama May December is not actually competing in the Drama category, but the Comedy/Musical category. So Natalie Portman and/or Julianne Moore will show up in those respective acting categories should they be nominated. Bizarre.
Let’s not forget...
11:00 , Jacob Stolworthy
Rounding out the potential nominees in the Best Film – Comedy/Musical category are Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things and The Colour Purple, which is the second adpatation of the Alice Walker novel after Steven Spielberg’s in 1985. If you hadn’t guessed by the category, this version is a musical.
Poor Things stars Emma Stone in what many are calling an Oscar worthy performance. If competing in the Comedy/Musical category, she’ll be up against Barbie herself, Margot Robbie.
Bradley Cooper is back in the awards race
10:50 , Jacob Stolworthy
Maestro is Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic – and his next attempt at winning awards following his (in my opinion, superior) directorial debut A Star is Born.
It’s set to be released on Netflix later this month and, while it’s proved divisive, there are those who were deeply moved by the film.
Best Actress contender alert
10:40 , Jacob Stolworthy
Let’s take a second to acknowledge German star Sandra Hüller who stars in not one, but two potential nominees: the courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall, and Jonathan Glazer’s harrowing The Zone of Interest.
Hüller would be a deserving nominee, especially for the former, alongside other contenders Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Greta Lee (Past Lives) and Carey Mulligan (Maestro).
The little film that could
10:30 , Jacob Stolworthy
In the Best Film – Drama category, Past Lives cannot be overlooked. Celine Song’s debut film has very much proved itself as the little film that could, becoming an awards favourite following its premiere at Sundance in January.
It has a long way to go to beat Killers of the Flower Moon or Oppenheimer, but its placement as an awards season fixture is no less admirable.
Barbie’s biggest competitor
10:20 , Jacob Stolworthy
Barbie’s biggest competitors in the Musical/Comedy category will no doubt be Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, which isn’t getting released in the UK until January.
It stars Paul Giamatti – if, not on career-best form, then near it – as a cranky history teacher at a remote prep school, who is forced to remain on campus over Christmas with a troubled student who has no place to go.
10:03 , Jacob Stolworthy
So this year’s awards race looks set to be a two-hander between Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer, with both Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan duking it out for Best Director, also.
But what other films will be in the running? The Golden Globes split categories into Drama and Musical/Comedy – so while Oppenheimer faced Barbie in the battle of the box office, Greta Gerwig’s film will face different competitors as it’ll be in the second category.
In fact, it looks as if Barbie will receive the most nominations with nods expected in the acting categories, as well as the production design and music categories, also.
Barbie is a near-miraculous achievement – movie review
09:51 , Jacob Stolworthy
The Golden Globes were the subject of a boycott in 2022 due to criticism over diversity within voting organisation the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The fallout led to Tom Cruise handing back his trophies.
Catch up on the story here.
Why are the Golden Globes being boycotted?
09:24 , Jacob Stolworthy
Last month, the Gotham Awards – the first film event on the awards calendar – took place, with many victors named during the ceremony believed to be ones that will be nominated today.
Find the list of films here.
The first hint at who will win Oscars in 2024 has arrived
Hello!
09:03 , Jacob Stolworthy
The Golden Globe nominations are set to be announced today in what will be a precursor hinting at what will win Oscars in 2024.
Films expected to be named include Killer of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer, Barbie and Past Lives.
The Golden Globes also award the best in the world of TV, also. Shows expected to be nominated include Succession, Jury Duty and The Last of Us