Golden Globe nominations 2024 - live: Barbie and Succession leads pack

Awards season is officially underway with the nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes set announced today (11 December) in Hollywood.

The films and TV shows in contention for the annual ceremony were revealed in Los Angeles by Cedric the Entertainer and That '70s Show actor Wilmer Valderrama.

This year’s nominations comes after a huge membership shake-up for the ceremony’s voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which, in 2022, was accused of a lack of diversity in a Los Angeles Times exposé.

At the time, the HFPA did not have a single Black member, but it has since expanded its membership and enforced what was described as a strict code of conduct among voters. This led to the approval of many celebrities who, one year after boycotting the event, decided to attend the 2023 ceremony.

While Jerrod Carmichael was appointed host for the event earlier this year, there have been reports that the HFPA is struggling to hire a presenter for the 2024 event, which will be broadcast in the US on CBS and in the UK on Paramount+.

CNN claims that Chris Rock and Ali Wong, as well as Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman, who were reportedly approached to host as a trio, have all declined offers. A spokesperson for the Golden Globes declined to comment on the search for the host. However, a source close to the situation said there are “three very serious conversations” going on with potential presenters.

Golden Globes 2024

Succ-yes-sion (sorry)

13:58 , Jacob Stolworthy

Succession is the ultimate leader, though, with nine nominations – including three apiece in the Male Acting categories, both Lead and Supporting.

Story continues

Find the full rundown here:

The full list of Golden Globe 2024 nominations

13:53 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Score

Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”

All hail Queen Barbie

13:51 , Jacob Stolworthy

So Barbie – with help from three(!) nods in the Original Song category – is leading this year’s pack.

Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer follpowing close behind.

13:43 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Television Series, Drama

“1923” (Paramount+)“The Crown” (Netflix)“The Diplomat” (Netflix)“The Last of Us” (HBO)“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)“Succession” (HBO)

13:42 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Drama

BRADLEY COOPER | MAESTRO

LEONARDO DICAPRIO | KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

COLMAN DOMINGO | RUSTIN

BARRY KEOGHAN | SALTBURN

CILLIAN MURPHY | OPPENHEIMER

ANDREW SCOTT | ALL OF US STRANGERS

13:39 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)“American Fiction” (MGM)“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)“May December” (Netflix)“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

13:38 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Oppenheimer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Past Lives”

“The Zone of Interest”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

13:37 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy

NICOLAS CAGE | DREAM SCENARIO

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET | WONKA

MATT DAMON | AIR

PAUL GIAMATTI | THE HOLDOVERS

JOAQUIN PHOENIX | BEAU IS AFRAID

JEFFREY WRIGHT | AMERICAN FICTION

13:36 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Greta Lee — “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny – “Priscilla”

13:36 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Musical/Comedy Series

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

BARRY

THE BEAR

JURY DUTY

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

TED LASSO

13:34 , Jacob Stolworthy

Supporting Female Actor - Motion Picture

EMILY BLUNT | OPPENHEIMER

DANIELLE BROOKS | THE COLOR PURPLE

JODIE FOSTER | NYAD

JULIANNE MOORE | MAY DECEMBER

ROSAMUND PIKE | SALTBURN

DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH | THE HOLDOVERS

13:33 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”

Juno Temple — “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong — “Beef”

13:32 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Television Female Actor - Drama Series

HELEN MIRREN | 1923

BELLA RAMSEY | THE LAST OF US

KERI RUSSELL | THE DIPLOMAT

SARAH SNOOK | SUCCESSION

IMELDA STAUNTON | THE CROWN

EMMA STONE | THE CURSE

13:31 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Male Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

MATT BOMER | FELLOW TRAVELERS

SAM CLAFLIN | DAISY JONES & THE SIX

JON HAMM | FARGO

WOODY HARRELSON | WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS

DAVID OYELOWO | LAWMEN: BASS REEVES

STEVEN YEUN | BEEF

13:30 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Television Male Actor - Musical/Comedy Series

BILL HADER | BARRY

STEVE MARTIN | ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

JASON SEGEL | SHRINKING

MARTIN SHORT | ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

JASON SUDEIKIS | TED LASSO

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE | THE BEAR

13:29 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Supporting Male Actor - Motion Picture

WILLEM DAFOE | POOR THINGS

ROBERT DE NIRO | KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. | OPPENHEIMER

RYAN GOSLING | BARBIE

CHARLES MELTON | MAY DECEMBER

MARK RUFFALO | POOR THINGS

13:28 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Screenplay

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara

“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

“Past Lives” — Celine Song

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

13:27 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Animated Film

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

”Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Suzume”

“Wish

13:25 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Song - Motion Picture

“ADDICTED TO ROMANCE” — SHE CAME TO ME | Bruce Springsteen

“DANCE THE NIGHT” — BARBIE | Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

“I’M JUST KEN” — BARBIE | Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“PEACHES” — THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE | Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

“ROAD TO FREEDOM” — RUSTIN | Lenny Kravitz

“WHAT WAS I MADE FOR?” — BARBIE | Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell

13:24 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Director

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song — “Past Lives”

13:23 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”

Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown”

J Smith Cameron — “Succession”

Billie Eilish — “Swarm”

Abby Elliott – “The Bear”

Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”

13:22 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”

James Marsden — “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”

Alan Ruck — “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

13:21 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Picture - Non-English Language

ANATOMY OF A FALL | FRANCE

FALLEN LEAVES | FINLAND

IO CAPITANO | ITALY

PAST LIVES | USA

SOCIETY OF THE SNOW | SPAIN

THE ZONE OF INTEREST | UNITED KINGDOM / USA

13:20 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Television Female Actor - Musical/Comedy Series

RACHEL BROSNAHAN | THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

QUINTA BRUNSON | ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

AYO EDEBIRI | THE BEAR

ELLE FANNING | THE GREAT

SELENA GOMEZ | ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

NATASHA LYONNE | POKER FACE

13:19 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Female Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy

FANTASIA BARRINO | THE COLOR PURPLE

JENNIFER LAWRENCE | NO HARD FEELINGS

NATALIE PORTMAN | MAY DECEMBER

ALMA PÖYSTI | FALLEN LEAVES

MARGOT ROBBIE | BARBIE

EMMA STONE | POOR THINGS

13:17 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Score – Motion Picture

POOR THINGS

OPPENHEIMER

THE BOY AND THE HERON

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

13:16 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best TV, Limited Series, Anthology series

All The Light We Cannot See

BEEF

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travellers

Lessons in Chemistry

13:15 , Jacob Stolworthy

The nominations will be following thick and fast, so we’ll be pasting them here when they’re announced.

First up, it’s Best Actor – TV series (Drama)

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

13:10 , Jacob Stolworthy

Three minutes to go, apparently. Hold your breaths...

13:08 , Jacob Stolworthy

One of the organisers has encouraged the audience to applaud the nominees when they’re announced, saying: “This is the Golden Globes so no need to be tense about this.”

And we’re off!

13:06 , Jacob Stolworthy

There’s a bit of a delay occurring – we’ll be pasting the noms as soon as they start being announced.

12:55 , Jacob Stolworthy

We’ve just five minutes to go until the nominations start being announced!

Here come the Brits

12:44 , Jacob Stolworthy

Talking of the UK, here’s a full list of the British actors expected to be named today:

Film: Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

TV: Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Imelda Staunton, Dominic West (The Crown), Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), Brett Goldstein, Hannah waddingham (Ted Lasso), Idris Elba (Hijack), Rachel Weisz (Dead Ringers), Bel Powley (A Small Light)

Fargo’s a-go

12:30 , Jacob Stolworthy

Another name back in the awards race is Jon Hamm – this time for Fargo season five, which isn’t even out in the UK yet. If past scheduling is to go by, it’ll be here in January. I’ve heard that it is brilliant and very much a return to form.

TV mop-up

12:24 , Jacob Stolworthy

There’s a third TV category at the Golden Globes – for Best Limited Series/TV Movie.

If anything’s going to sweep here, its BEEF, the Netflix show starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun.

Apparently, Wong was asked to host this year’s ceremony, but declined...

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun in ‘Beef' (ANDREW COOPER/NETFLIX)

The tightest race of 2024

12:10 , Jacob Stolworthy

Best Comedy Series is a much tighter race. The Bear is clearly the favourite, but it faces fierce competition in the form of Jury Duty, Abbott Elementary and the final season of Ted Lasso.

There’s also the much-loved Only Murders in the Building and also Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne.

But The Bear will probably sweep. While Jeremy Allen White and guest star Jamie Lee Curtis have wins, let alone nominations, secured, let’s hear it for Ebon Moss-Bachrach, whose Richie became the show’s best character in season two.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach in ‘The Bear’ (FX)

TV titans to duke it out

12:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Succession is absolutely the one to beat in the Best Drama category.

Other contenders include The Last of Us, The Crown, but the other spots are less sure.

Which news shows could break through? Odds suggest Netflix’s The Diplomat and Apple TV+’s Hijack.

If there was any justice, For All Mankind and Foundation would get recognition – but it seems unlikely.

‘Succession’ (HBO)

Step forward, Da’Vine Joy Randolph

11:50 , Jacob Stolworthy

...and Best Supporting Actress seems to be going the way of Da’Vine Joy Randolph for her role in The Holdovers.

Randolph will likely be battling Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) and The Colour Purple stars Danielle Brooks and Taraji P Henson.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph in ‘The Holdovers' (Focus Features)

Supporting categories aka the most fun of the lot!

11:40 , Jacob Stolworthy

The most fun categories each year (for this writer, anyway) is the supporting categories – and this year looks no different. Heightening this at the Globe sis the fact these ones are not split by genre.

While Robert Downey Jr seemed to be the early favourite, for his slippery role in Oppenheimer, May December’s Charles Melton has come from the outside to become a serious contender.

There is no world in which Ryan Gosling doesn’t get a nod for playing Ken in Barbie – and if Robert De Niro doesn’t get nomiated for Killers of the Flower Moon, there could be a revolt, especially considering he was criminally snubbed for Scorsese’s The Irishman in 2020.

charles melton is coming for that golden globe https://t.co/s0mscnezZM — tia ♡ (@barchiesorigin) December 10, 2023

Best Actor – Comedy/Musical

11:30 , Jacob Stolworthy

This is an interesting category as several nominees here are typically ones that won’t get nominated at other ceremonies that don’t split the categories by genre.

While Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) seem like they’ll break through at the Oscars, others, including Matt Damon (Air) and Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario), will get their time to shine at the Globes.

Thinking about it, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Timothée Chalamet get a nomination for Wonka, either.

Timothée Chalamet in ‘Wonka' (Warner Bros)

Best Actor – Drama

11:20 , Jacob Stolworthy

Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon) are category shoo-ins, but the other spots aren’t such sure bets.

Most deserving would be Andrew Scott, who steals the show in Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers, and Colman Domingo, who shines in the otherwise not-so-great Rustin.

Capitalising on last year’s recognition for The Banshees of Inisherin is Barry Keoghan, who could sneak a nomination for Saltburn.

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal in ‘All of Us Strangers’ (parisatag.com)

Category confusion

11:10 , Jacob Stolworthy

It seems as good a time as any to point out that Todd Haynes’ drama May December is not actually competing in the Drama category, but the Comedy/Musical category. So Natalie Portman and/or Julianne Moore will show up in those respective acting categories should they be nominated. Bizarre.

May December being placed in Comedy at the Globes is baffling btw — Cristian (@filmprcris) December 7, 2023

Let’s not forget...

11:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Rounding out the potential nominees in the Best Film – Comedy/Musical category are Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things and The Colour Purple, which is the second adpatation of the Alice Walker novel after Steven Spielberg’s in 1985. If you hadn’t guessed by the category, this version is a musical.

Poor Things stars Emma Stone in what many are calling an Oscar worthy performance. If competing in the Comedy/Musical category, she’ll be up against Barbie herself, Margot Robbie.

Bradley Cooper is back in the awards race

10:50 , Jacob Stolworthy

Maestro is Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic – and his next attempt at winning awards following his (in my opinion, superior) directorial debut A Star is Born.

It’s set to be released on Netflix later this month and, while it’s proved divisive, there are those who were deeply moved by the film.

What a wonderfully rich, intelligent and adult film Maestro is. Beautiful and moving perfs from Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan. Oscars, Golden Globes and BAFTAs must surely follow — Rupert Christiansen (@Rupechri) December 4, 2023

Best Actress contender alert

10:40 , Jacob Stolworthy

Let’s take a second to acknowledge German star Sandra Hüller who stars in not one, but two potential nominees: the courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall, and Jonathan Glazer’s harrowing The Zone of Interest.

Hüller would be a deserving nominee, especially for the former, alongside other contenders Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Greta Lee (Past Lives) and Carey Mulligan (Maestro).

Sandra Hüller in ‘Anatomy of a Fall' (Picturehouse Entertainment)

The little film that could

10:30 , Jacob Stolworthy

In the Best Film – Drama category, Past Lives cannot be overlooked. Celine Song’s debut film has very much proved itself as the little film that could, becoming an awards favourite following its premiere at Sundance in January.

It has a long way to go to beat Killers of the Flower Moon or Oppenheimer, but its placement as an awards season fixture is no less admirable.

Barbie’s biggest competitor

10:20 , Jacob Stolworthy

Barbie’s biggest competitors in the Musical/Comedy category will no doubt be Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, which isn’t getting released in the UK until January.

It stars Paul Giamatti – if, not on career-best form, then near it – as a cranky history teacher at a remote prep school, who is forced to remain on campus over Christmas with a troubled student who has no place to go.

‘The Holdovers’ (© 2023 FOCUS FEATURES LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.)

10:03 , Jacob Stolworthy

So this year’s awards race looks set to be a two-hander between Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer, with both Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan duking it out for Best Director, also.

But what other films will be in the running? The Golden Globes split categories into Drama and Musical/Comedy – so while Oppenheimer faced Barbie in the battle of the box office, Greta Gerwig’s film will face different competitors as it’ll be in the second category.

In fact, it looks as if Barbie will receive the most nominations with nods expected in the acting categories, as well as the production design and music categories, also.

Barbie is a near-miraculous achievement – movie review

09:51 , Jacob Stolworthy

The Golden Globes were the subject of a boycott in 2022 due to criticism over diversity within voting organisation the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The fallout led to Tom Cruise handing back his trophies.

Catch up on the story here.

Why are the Golden Globes being boycotted?

09:24 , Jacob Stolworthy

Last month, the Gotham Awards – the first film event on the awards calendar – took place, with many victors named during the ceremony believed to be ones that will be nominated today.

Find the list of films here.

The first hint at who will win Oscars in 2024 has arrived

Hello!

09:03 , Jacob Stolworthy

The Golden Globe nominations are set to be announced today in what will be a precursor hinting at what will win Oscars in 2024.

Films expected to be named include Killer of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer, Barbie and Past Lives.

The Golden Globes also award the best in the world of TV, also. Shows expected to be nominated include Succession, Jury Duty and The Last of Us