Golden Globe Foundation Awards $5 Million in Grants to 96 Organizations

The Golden Globe Foundation has announced the recipients of $5 million in grant awards for 2023-24, supporting 96 organizations that help underserved communities, universities and colleges. The Foundation also assists film restoration projects and offers aid to journalists around the world.

The foundation awarded grants across several categories: $929,920 went to professional mentorship and training programs; $790,000 went toward promoting cultural exchange through film; $750,000 was awarded to higher education film schools for fellowships and projects; $700,000 went toward journalism and press freedom programs; $337,000 went to special projects, including local arts and social services; and $324,000 went to pre-professional education and mentoring programs, among other categories.

Some of this year’s first-time grant recipients include Urban Scholar Film Academy, Outlast Arts and Education and Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project. Recurring grant awardees include Black TV and Film Collaborative, Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment, Enterseals Southern California Disability Challenge, National Hispanic Media Coalition and many other organizations.

“Philanthropy is part of the Golden Globes tradition and history since its founding, and our program has grown to support cultural, educational, artistic, and humanitarian organizations,” said Foundation board chair Earl Gibson III. “Our community has always taken pride in devoting its resources to supporting the broadest range of programs with the most impact especially aimed at underserved communities. We are exceptionally proud of this year’s grantees and the impact they are making.”

Several institutions of higher education received grant money as well, some of which include Cal State Dominguez Hills, Cerritos College Foundation, Santa Monica College, UCLA and the American Film Institute.

