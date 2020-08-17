Golden Girls house sells for $4 million after bidding war

Everett Collection

The home that was used in the first two seasons of The Golden Girls has been sold for $4 million — and the new owners aren't even fans of the show!

Although the popular series tells the story of four Miami women, the series shot all 7 seasons at studios in Los Angeles. The home that served as the facade for the comedy's first two seasons and inspired the set that took over from season 3 and onward is located in a quiet, residential street in Brentwood, California.

View photos

Rosy Cordero

The iconic 2,901 square foot home was put up for sale on July 16 with an asking price of $2,999,000. But the new owners were so keen to secure the winning bid among 20 other interested parties, they offered more than $1 million over the asking price.

Fans of the series remained hopeful that the home would be purchased by HGTV, after the network bought The Brady Bunch home in 2019 and remodeled the inside to look like it did on the 1970s sitcom for the series A Very Brady Renovation. Instead, it will be owned by a family who wishes to remain anonymous but has been revealed to be big fans of the four-bedroom home's location and architecture.

The house has no fence or landscaping interrupting the view for fans who travel to the area for a peek at the home. It is unknown whether the new owners plan to change that.

Related content: