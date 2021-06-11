Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Tops the 2021 REAL Trends “The Thousand” Rankings and “America’s Best”
San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage is the No. 1 Represented Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliate in the United States on Prestigious Industry Lists for Individual Agents and Teams by Sales Volume
Real Trends, The Thousand Agent Ranking
Real Trends, America's Best Ranking
San Francisco Bay Area, CA., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to announce the success and recognition of its top individual agents and small agent teams who made the 2021 REAL Trends “The Thousand” and “America’s Best” rankings. The annual reports published by Real Trends are a summary of the top 1,000 independent real estate agents and teams in the United States (“The Thousand”) and a state-by-state ranking of top agents in the country (“America’s Best”). Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty is the No. 1 represented Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliate in the United States on the prestigious industry lists for Individual Agents and Teams by Sales Volume, with 68 agents and small teams recognized.
The REAL Trends “The Thousand” comprises four categories: the Top 250 Agents by Sides, Top 250 Agents by Sales Volume, Top 250 Teams by Sides, and Top 250 Teams by Sales Volume. Two agent teams from the San Francisco Bay Area brokerage made the list of top 250 Small Teams by Sales Volume, including The Dreyfus Group (#30) and the Applegarth + Warrin Team (#62). Four individual agents made the top 250 Agents by Sales Volume list, including John Shroyer (#111), Mary Bee-Thrasher (#124), Jill Levy (#226), and Olivia Decker (#239).
“The recognition of our agents on the “The Thousand” rankings is a result of hard work, extensive market knowledge and the support of the Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty brand, which enables our agents to effectively market and sell extraordinary residences,” said Bill Bullock, President and CEO of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty. “We are proud to have The Dreyfus Group, the Applegarth + Warrin Team, John Shroyer, Mary Bee-Thrasher, Jill Levy, and Olivia Decker represent our company on this prestigious industry list. I am equally proud of all of our agents who made the “America’s Best” rankings and I commend them for their commitment to excellence.”
See the list of our celebrated agents on the ‘America’s Best” rankings below.
“America’s Best” - Small Teams by Sales Volume, by ranking
The Campi Group
The Gilson Team
The Sarkissian Bullock Team
The Narodny Team
Young Platinum Group
The Sherfey Group
Bedbury Group
Susan + C.J.
Traci & Beth
The Johnson Team
“America’s Best” – Individual Agents by Sales Volume, by ranking
Patricia Oxman
Brian Ayer
Herman Chan
Omar Kinaan
Amy McCafferty
Stephanie Lamarre
Chris Iverson
Claudia Mills
Thomas Henthorne
Barbara Major
Charles Griffith
Remy Weinstein
Heidi Herz
Matthew Swenson
Becky Cusack
Richard Williamson
Alex Bouja
Anthony Cassel
Dulcy Freeman
Miranda Junowicz
Lisa Karson
Ted Strodder
Mary Jo McCarthy
Cristina di Grazia
Tom Martin
Jenny Wang
Rick Trono
Alisa Knobbe Wynd
Lindy Emrich
Courtney Whitaker
Henry Chu
Cecily Zhang
Ann Newton Cane
Lisa Garaventa
Rebecca Jepsen
Jim Minkey
Anton Danilovich
Julie Ann Poppi
Peter Vece
Dubie Breen
Grant Keeler
Jim Stafford
Carrie Du Bois
Kouros Tavakoli
Greg Pope
Shena Hurley
Samia Cullen
Dennis Murphy
Dev Parikh
Tracy Palma
Annette Smith
Judy Smith
The complete “The Thousand” and “America’s Best” Top Real Estate Professionals list can be found on REAL Trends’ website, www.realtrends.com.
About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:
Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 480 agents in 25 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com
Attachments
CONTACT: Kevin Dwyer Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty 415.380.4332 mediainquiries@ggsir.com