Golden Fire in Yuba County now 70% contained, but Highway 49 remains closed

A 20-acre fire burning near Camptonville is 70% contained and no structures have been lost, U.S. Forest Service officials announced Saturday.

The cause of the fire, burning on federal land in the Tahoe National Forest, is still under investigation. Authorities previously said it started after a structure fire spread to dry grass amid high winds, prompting evacuations.

Crews will continue falling hazard trees burned by the fire and will aim for 100% containment, a U.S. Forest Service news release said. The fire was 20% contained on Friday.

Highway 49 remains closed between Marysville and Ridge roads in Yuba County, north of Grass Valley.

A map of the wildfire evacuation zones is posted online. More information about this incident is posted on the Yuba County emergency information page.