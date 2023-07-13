Golden day for retrievers at record-breaking gathering

Golden Retrievers gathering at Guisachan House where they were first bred 155 years ago by Lord Tweedmouth - Peter Jolly/Northpix

A UK record for the largest gathering of golden retrievers has been broken, at the Highlands home of the breed.

Organisers said there had been 466 of the dogs at the Guisachan House in Glen Affric, where the world’s first golden retriever puppies were born in 1868.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The turnout smashed the previous British record of 361, set at the same location five years ago – on the 150th anniversary of the breed.

Gatherings of enthusiasts are held every few years at the home, where aristocrat Sir Dudley Marjoribanks first bred golden retrievers, in an attempt to create a dog well suited to the Highland terrain.

“It was a fantastic day, everybody loved it,” Tom Gorrian, chairman of the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland, said.

“Despite some really heavy showers we’ve counted 466, which we believe is the most ever in the UK.”

Guisachan House in Glen Affric hosted 466 golden retrievers - Peter Jolly/Northpix

Enthusiasts travelled from across the world for the event, with golden retrievers becoming one of the most popular breeds in the world.

Events including talks, workshops, demonstrations and a night-time procession have taken place this week at the site near Tomich, south of Inverness.

Scottish club

Carol Henry, secretary of the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland, said the aim of the gathering was to keep alive knowledge of the breed.

She added: “We want to hold on to the confidence, the biddability, the companionship and loyalty – all the things the golden retriever was built on.”

Despite being a UK record, a higher number of golden retrievers have gathered in other countries.

At an event called Goldie Palooza, in California, organisers claimed to have stolen Scotland’s previous record by gathering 681 golden retrievers in 2018.

More than 1,000 of the dogs were then reported to have gathered in Golden, Colorado, earlier this year, in what has become an annual “goldens in Golden” event.