Golden Buzzer dance troupe Chibi Unity advances to 'AGT' finale after member injures knee

Hard work pays off on “America’s Got Talent.”

Golden Buzzer group Chibi Unity, whose explosive dance routine during Tuesday’s live shows resulted in one of its members tearing a knee ligament, clinched a spot in the Season 18 finale Wednesday night.

"I could watch you guys perform for hours," judge Sofía Vergara told the Japanese dance troupe Tuesday. "It’s surprising. It’s sexy. It’s so artsy. I can tell how much work, how much passion you put into this."

Vergara’s co-judge Simon Cowell echoed her praise after the group’s victory Wednesday. “You were brilliant last night, and this final is getting better and better by the minute,” Cowell said. “Many many congratulations: You deserve it.”

Congratulations were also in order for magician Anna Deguzman, who made it to the finale after stunning viewers with her card magic. “The next greatest magician is going to be a woman,” Deguzman said after her win.

Judge Howie Mandel applauded Deguzman’s advancement as a step forward for female representation in the magical arts.

“You are a trailblazer,” Mandel said. “As Heidi (Klum) said yesterday, we need more women magicians. That stage, that star right there is where magic happens – your magic.”

"AGT" host Terry Crews, left, and magician Anna Deguzman appear together onstage. Deguzman made it to the finale after stunning viewers with her card magic.

Who went home on ‘AGT’?

For some acts, the entertainment magic of their performances wasn’t enough to spellbind America.

The following “AGT” contestants were sent home after not garnering enough of viewers’ votes: ventriloquist band Puppet Simon & The Cowbelles, singer Roland Abante, dancer Mariandrea, comedian Orlando Leyba, vocal group Freedom Singers, country singer Kylie Frey, singer D’Corey Johnson, athlete Zion Clark and shadow puppet artist Shadow Ace.

Which contestants have made it to 'AGT' Season 18 finale?

Chibi Unity and Deguzman face stiff competition as they head into the next round of the “AGT” contest.

Here are the other contestants who will be competing in the Season 18 finale:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'America's Got Talent' dance troupe Chibi Unity makes Season 18 finale