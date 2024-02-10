‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Spin-Off Gets the Rose With Fall ABC Premiere

“The Golden Bachelorette” is officially in the works at ABC.

ABC has greenlit the new series, a spin-off the “The Bachelor” franchise’s latest hit iteration “The Golden Bachelor,” with a new leading woman helming the reality dating show. The order was announced on Saturday during the Television Critics’ Association winter press tour.

“The Golden Bachelorette” will premiere this fall, though details on the cast — and its leading lady — have yet to be revealed.

The official logline for the new series is as follows: “After a historic first season watching Gerry and Theresa find love on ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ this all-new iteration of the hit series will highlight one radiant woman’s second chance at love in her golden years.”

News of the spin-off order will be welcomed by fans of “Bachelor” nation, who have expressed their support for the 22 women who dated Turner on “The Golden Bachelor.” The series’ showrunners told TheWrap in early November they were “hopeful” about the odds of another spin-off.

At the time, co-showrunner Jason Ehrlich noted a female-led spin-off would be “very different” from the male-led “Golden” season.

“We’re really interested to see how that will play out, but hope that we do get the opportunity, and that we get the same genuine feeling of reasonable people who are looking for love,” Ehrlich told TheWrap.

Host Jesse Palmer similarly expressed his excitement for a potential “Golden Bachelorette” order, telling TheWrap in November that “there’d be many women from Gerry’s season that would be phenomenal candidates for that, who are very deserving of that.”

Likewise, several women from Turner’s season told TheWrap they would be up for the gig, including Joan Vassos, Sandra Mason, Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles.

Additionally, ABC renewed “The Bachelorette” for an additional season, which is set to premiere in summer 2024.

Story continues

The most recent season of “The Bachelorette” centered on leading lady Charity Lawson, whose season debuted in June. With Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor” currently rolling out this winter, the next “Bachelorette” will likely be selected from the 20+ women Graziadei has courted this season.

“The Bachelorette” and “The Golden Bachelorette” are produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.

The post ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Spin-Off Gets the Rose With Fall ABC Premiere appeared first on TheWrap.