‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Officially Ordered by ABC, Set to Air This Fall

Get your golden roses ready! ABC is officially launching “The Golden Bachelor” spinoff, “The Golden Bachelorette,” set to debut in the fall. The news was announced on Feb. 9 at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour.

On the unscripted front, the network also announced the renewal of “The Bachelorette,” set to air in the summer. Also expected to return this fall is “Dancing With the Stars;” while ABC has yet to officially renew the series, insiders say will be back for Season 33.

The debut season of “The Golden Bachelor,” which reached 43.4 million viewers and became ABC’s most-watched unscripted premiere on Hulu, featured 72-year-old Gerry Turner as the lead. The season was filmed over four weeks in August. During the finale, which filmed on Aug. 31 and aired in December, Turner got engaged to Theresa Nist. (The episode reached 6.1 million viewers, the biggest Bachelor Nation episode in nearly three years.)

The pair tied the knot on Jan. 4, just over four months after getting engaged. Contestant Susan Noles officiated the Palm Springs wedding, which aired live on ABC.

The lead of “The Golden Bachelorette” has yet to be revealed. While it could be a new woman, there are many contestants from Turner’s season that viewers would like to see, including Leslie Fhima and Faith Martin, who were the last two to be sent home.

“There are so many incredible women from this season. That would be really hard not to [pick from]. There are just so many, and you can picture what that would look like in several different ways, and it’s all exciting and fun,” executive producer Jason Ehrlich said during a Variety panel in December.

“The Bachelorette” and “The Golden Bachelorette” are produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Warner Horizon. Season 28 on “The Bachelor” is currently airing on ABC.

