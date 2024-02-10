“The Golden Bachelorette” Is Officially Happening! ABC Confirms “Golden Bachelor” Spinoff Is in the Works

'The Golden Bachelor' attracted the biggest multi-platform audience for 'The Bachelor' franchise since 2020

ABC/Craig Sjodin The cast of 'The Golden Bachelor' beside Gerry Turner

One leading lady in her 60s or beyond will have the opportunity to find new love on The Golden Bachelorette!

On Saturday, during ABC’s Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, the network confirmed that the new spinoff is currently in the works following the massive success of The Golden Bachelor.

The Golden Bachelorette is set to premiere in the fall and details surrounding the spinoff, including the new cast, will be announced at a later date.

The Golden Bachelor's Sept. 28 debut — which introduced retired restaurateur and widow Gerry Turner, who's searching for love after losing his wife of 43 years — attracted the biggest multi-platform audience for the Bachelor franchise since 2020's Bachelorette season with Clare Crawley (and later Tayshia Adams), according to Variety.

The show reached 43.4 million total viewers after 35 days of viewing across linear and streaming platforms and ranks as the No. 1 new unscripted series this season among adults 18-49 (0.84 rating), per ABC. The show was also ABC’s No. 1 unscripted series premiere ever on Hulu.

ABC/Craig Sjodin Gerry Turner and Jesse Palmer shake hands on the set of 'The Golden Bachelor.'.

Related: Jesse Palmer Says 'Golden Bachelor' Contestants Are 'Rock Stars': 'The Night Does Not End at 10 p.m.'

Back in October, host Jesse Palmer told E! News he was keeping his fingers crossed for the opportunity to guide another senior in her journey to find love, adding, “I really hope that's the case."

"I can't speak on behalf of executives or anybody else, obviously," the former NFL quarterback explained. "I'm sure everyone's waiting to see how this one goes first. But I know there are thousands of women across America deserving of that."

The 22 women wooing Turner in their 60s and 70s made it known that it's never too late to find a partner. They were also proudly busting senior stereotypes and embracing all that comes with aging.

Story continues

ABC/Craig Sjodin Gerry Turner's suitors get to know each other on 'The Golden Bachelorette.'

Related: Meet Gerry Turner's 22 ‘Golden Bachelor’ Ladies — Including a Mom of a Former Bachelor!

In one memorable moment during the first group date of the season, Turner and 64-year-old fitness instructor Leslie Fhima adorably bonded over the fact that they both wear hearing aids.

At the end of episode 2, Natascha Hardee joked on camera that chairs should be provided for the rose ceremonies, which famously run late into the night. “Do the rose ceremony in chairs,” she urged. “You have people 60, 70, and above."

Related: Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Wants to Find Love Again at 72 Because 'It's Really Lonely to Be by Yourself' (Exclusive)

When Turner was introduced as the ABC franchise's first-ever Golden Bachelor, he touched on what is likely a big factor in the show's resonance and appeal with viewers.

"It’s never too late to fall in love again," he said on Good Morning America. "Don't give up, there's always possibilities."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The Golden Bachelor can be streamed on Hulu.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.