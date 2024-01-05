“Golden Bachelor”'s Theresa Nist Changed Into a Slinky, Sheer Dress for Wedding Reception with Gerry Turner

After tying the knot with Gerry Turner on ABC's live wedding special, Nist changed into a second (sexy!) Badgley Mischka dress to celebrate with friends and family

Molly Mesnick/Instagram

Theresa Nist wore not one, but two stunning dresses during her Thursday nuptials to Gerry Turner.

After saying “I do” to Turner, 72, in a lace, mermaid-style Badgley Mischka wedding dress (and expertly navigating a bridal wardrobe malfunction), the Golden Bachelor winner, 70, changed into a slinkier gown to dance the night away with her friends, family and husband.

The reality star’s dazzling reception look included a sleek bandage-style silhouette with a sheer skirt. She teamed the look with a cropped feather jacket, as seen in an Instagram photo gallery shared by Bachelor nation star Molly Mesnick, who also married her Bachelor groom Jason Mesnick in a televised wedding special in 2010.



Related: The Best Photos of Golden Bachelor Couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

Molly Mesnick/Instagram

Nist told PEOPLE that her ceremony dress isn't necessarily what she expected to wear for her wedding but she loved it all the same. She chose it with the help of her daughter, Jen Woolston, daughter-in-law Amanda Nist and fellow Golden Bachelor contestants Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts.

“I was presented with these incredibly gorgeous gowns from Badgley Mischka, and I was overwhelmed,” Nist told PEOPLE. “I asked each one of these beautiful women to go pick their favorite. And then I picked three of mine, and I walked down the stairs with them. And when it was the dress, they unanimously thought this was the good gown. I think Susan was so proud because that's the one I picked out!”

The Palm Springs, California, ceremony — which aired live on ABC and was attended by former Golden Bachelor participants including Joan Vassos, Kathy Swarts and Ellen Goltzer — was the second wedding for both Nist and Turner.

Nist first married William “Billy” Nist when she was 18 before he was drafted into the Vietnam War, and the pair was married for more than 42 years before he died in 2014.

Story continues

Turner was also married to his first spouse, high school sweetheart Toni Turner, for more than four decades before she died in 2017.

Related: The Golden Bachelor's Theresa Reveals the Wedding Tradition She Won't Skip (Exclusive)

For her first wedding, Nist’s high-neck long-sleeve dress featured several stunning vintage details, including puffed sleeves, photos of the ‘70s ceremony Nist posted on Instagram show.

In a era-appropriate choice, she paired the bridal gown with a romantic veil made of what appears to be lace floral appliqués that laid on top of the headpiece and wrapped around her long tresses.

In our fantasy picks for Nist’s 2024 wedding dress, published ahead of the star’s Jan. 4 nuptials, PEOPLE provided a recommendation based on her original gown — as well as two others.

John Fleenor/Disney via Getty Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor played out, Nist and Turner bonded over their experiences with grief as well as their hopeful outlooks on life.

Turner ultimately gave Nist his Final Rose and popped the question with a Neil Lane diamond ring, whose symbolism is “so important” to the couple, Turner told PEOPLE exclusively.

The sparkler spoke to the incredible journey the couple has been on as they found love again after losing their first spouses, Turner told PEOPLE.

“It was just like, the minute she slipped it on, again, it was like, ‘Oh, my god, this is that joyful happiness that I want to feel, that I want everyone to see,’” he added.

Related: See Which Ex of Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Will Officiate His Upcoming Wedding to Theresa Nist

Nist also chatted with PEOPLE ahead of the couple’s nuptials, revealing that many exciting adventures await her and Turner, from their move to Charleston, South Carolina to vacationing together.

"We feel like we're going to have the best lives ever," she said.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.