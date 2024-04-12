‘Golden Bachelor’ Star Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist to Divorce Three Months After Wedding

“The Golden Bachelor” star Gerry Turner and the winner of his season, Theresa Nist, are divorcing after three months of marriage.

The former couple announced the news on “Good Morning America” Friday morning.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage,” Turner told “GMA’s” Juju Chang in an interview.

“Get a divorce?” Chang asked, to which Turner responded “yes.”

“We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope,” Nist added. “We want none of that to change for anybody.”

Turner continued, “The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families … So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to, to live apart.”

Turner and Nist tied the knot in a televised special on Jan. 4 at La Quinta Resort in California. They got engaged during the finale episode of Turner’s season, which was the inaugural run of the long-gestating “Bachelor” spinoff.

After the success of “The Golden Bachelor” — which reached 43.4 million viewers and became ABC’s most-watched unscripted premiere on Hulu — ABC ordered “The Golden Bachelorette,” which is set to air this fall. The lead has yet to be announced.

