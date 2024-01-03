“The Golden Bachelor”’s Leslie Fhima Hospitalized on Her 65th Birthday for 'Random’ Surgery

"I had a bowel blockage, severe cramping, came into the ER," the reality star said

John Fleenor/Disney Leslie Fhima

The Golden Bachelor star Leslie Fhima's 65th birthday was a little bit different this past year.

The television personality recently revealed that instead of a celebration to mark her big day, she spent time in a hospital to undergo a “random” surgery instead.

“Hey everybody! I know that everyone was just curious to know what I did on my 65th birthday. I spent it in the hospital. Yes, I had a bowel blockage, severe cramping, came into the ER,” she explained in a since-expired Instagram Story post on Sunday, according to multiple outlets.

Her birthday was just before the new year on Thursday.

Fhima explained that it was "just something so random. Actually, scar tissue from an appendectomy I had when I was 18 years old." She then warned fans, "If you have severe stomach issues, don't wait 12 hours to go to the hospital like I did."

The reality dating show contestant assured her supporters that everything would be fine and that she was “very excited” to return home to her dog.

In early December, Fhima, who was runner-up on Gerry Turner’s inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, visited the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast and dished about dating Prince.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Leslie Fhima

She first mentioned her teenage love affair with the late “When Doves Cry” hitmaker back in October on the Golden Bachelor’s season premiere, but she shared more details during the podcast appearance.

Fhima told hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt that she was 18 years old when she met the Grammy winner and that her cousin, Bobby Z, was his drummer and his friend.

“So, Bobby introduced us and I mean we're the same age and we were 18 and he was amazing…” Fhima continued. “And I’d go to his house and he’d play guitar and sing for me. And, you know, he was an amazing person and people think he's so quiet, but he's hysterical. He was just really funny. Again, the humor I love.”

She also claimed to be Prince’s muse for his 1979 single “Sexy Dancer.”

“I was dancing in a fashion show and Bobby brought him to the fashion show, and you know, he's kind of like hiding behind a pole and I was coming downstairs dancing,” she recalled. “And after he goes, ‘You are a sexy dancer.’ I'm gonna write a song about you. I'm like, ‘Okay,’ so anyways, that song came out a little bit after.”

Leslie Fhima/Instagram Leslie Fhima and grandkids

While she and Prince may not have gone the distance, Fhima eventually found lots of love as a grandmother of three.

The little ones — Jackson, Sofia and Yossi — even appeared on the ABC series in Minneapolis before the Golden Bachelor finale when Turner visited his top three ladies' hometowns to meet their families.

