“The Golden Bachelor” ladies reveal the wildest DMs they've received post-show

Men are not okay.

Standing with her friends at the pre-ceremony cocktail party at The Golden Wedding, former Golden Bachelor contestant April Kirkwood made an important announcement. "I'm ready to fall in love," she declared. "All of a sudden, I am wearing garters. I am calling the universe, because when I saw how in love [Gerry and Theresa] are, I decided I'm ready."

As it turns out, plenty of men are ready to date April and her fellow Golden gals. Several of the ladies reported having single guys slide into their DMs in an attempt to spark a romance. While some of the messages are sweet, others... are not. EW asked the women to share their strangest online encounters.

Kristen Baldwin

Leslie Fhima, 65: "Somebody wanted to be my sugar daddy, and he itemized everything that he would pay for. I’ve been hit on by way more young men than [men] my age."

April Kirkwood, 72: "The creepiest one was an old yucky man. And then right after, his wife [messaged me] and said, 'Would you like to do a threesome?' I was shocked. They wanted to go in together with me."

Edith Aguirre, 60: "For me, I got so many young men, like in their mid-30s. I'm in shock! They're so young! Maybe I'm going to give it a try, but I have to investigate [them] a little bit more."

Nancy Hulkower, 60: "I've been contacted. There's been some younger men who were a lot younger, and that didn't work for me. And [there were] some who were a lot older." Nancy has also received some unsolicited analog messages, which she appreciated. "I've had some handwritten letters. People don't do that anymore, and I thought, 'Oh my gosh!' That was very heartfelt. And young girls will [write me] say, 'I want you to meet my uncle. Here's a picture.'"

Joan Vassos, 60: "I get a lot of people interested in me. It's a little hard to vet everybody to be honest, because they're strangers. But I am way more open than I ever have been before. And I actually went on a date that came from a DM! So, I'm opening up my horizons a little bit, and I'm going to explore this in 2024."

Story continues

Ellen Goltzer, 71: This retired teacher wants nothing to do with DMs, so she's meeting people the old-fashioned way: IRL. "I had one date and it was pretty okay," she said. "I enjoyed it a lot. I can't wait to continue doing it... I'm not doing the internet. I'm a little afraid about that." Wise choice, ma'am.



The Golden Wedding is streaming now on Hulu.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.



Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.