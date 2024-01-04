The Golden Bachelor Is Getting Married on Live TV. Here's Everything We Know.

John Fleenor/Getty Images

Just five months after Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist met on The Golden Bachelor, the couple is set to officially tie the knot in a live, televised ceremony on January 4. Everyone got to watch their love story unfold, so we suppose it's only right that they share the first day of their happily ever after with the world, as well.

But that still leaves us with so many questions. For starters, how did they plan a national broadcast-level wedding spectacle in such a short amount of time? (With a lot of help from Nist's daughter Jen, according to their People interview.) But there are also practical considerations, like how and when will America be able to watch the wedding ceremony, and whether cameras will also be invited to the reception.

So, here is everything we know about The Golden Bachelor wedding extravaganza.

How do you watch the wedding live?

Cable subscribers will be able to watch the ceremony on January 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC or via streaming on ABC.com. Those without a cable subscription login will have to wait until January 5 to stream the special on Hulu or Disney+.

How long is the broadcast scheduled to last?

Per Today, Turner and Nist's wedding celebration special will air for two hours, meaning we're likely to get at least a peek at the reception as well as the sure-to-be-tear-jerking ceremony.

Where is the wedding taking place?

According to People, the wedding will be held at the La Quinta Resort in La Quinta, California. Though Gerry is from Indiana and Theresa is from New Jersey, a Southern California wedding makes sense for these two—it's where they fell in love, after all.

Who's officiating?

It's one thing to invite an ex to your wedding, it's entirely another to have an ex actually serve as the officiant. And yet, Turner and Nist have tapped Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles—who Turner sent home week five—to do the honors.

Are any other Golden Bachelor contestants invited?

Yes! In fact, runner-up Leslie Fhima will be among the guests, despite having recently been released from the hospital for surgery. “I can’t wait to support Gerry and Theresa on their beautiful day. I know it’s going to be really, really amazing,” Fhima said on her Instagram Stories.

Members of the Bachelor family will be in attendance as well, including Trista and Ryan Sutter, the franchise's longest-surviving couple.

What's the theme?

In her and Gerry's interview with People, Theresa said she had chosen pale pinks and peaches as the main colors for the ceremony, which will be paired with gold floral accents. The overall aesthetic is “light and airy," which sounds about right for a desert wedding.

Any other details about the ceremony?

Gerry and Theresa have written their own vows, they revealed to People, and Gerry already knows he's going to cry. “Theresa will not have even made it to the platform where we're going to exchange our vows, and that moment I see her walking down the aisle is going to get me,” he said in the People interview.

Also at the ceremony, a four-piece string orchestra will play pieces selected by Theresa. And there will be family. Lots of family. The bride will be escorted down the aisle by her son Tommy, and Gerry's and Theresa's children, their children's spouses, and their grandchildren make up the groomsmen and bridesmaids.

What will the bride wear?

Theresa will walk down the aisle in a Badgley Mischka gown, per People.

Originally Appeared on Glamour