The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist divorce after three months of marriage

The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting divorced just three months after their televised wedding.

On 12 April, the pair announced on Good Morning America they were parting ways following their whirlwind romance on the first season of ABC’s The Bachelor spinoff.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and - and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to - dissolve our marriage,” Turner, 72, told GMA host Juju Chang.

When asked to clarify whether the former Golden Bachelor meant he and Nist were planning to get divorced, Turner said: “Yes.”

Nist, 70, admitted that their search for a new home together was a factor in their break-up. The two were looking in South Carolina and New Jersey but never finalised any plans. She thanked all their fans who have offered love and support throughout their experience on the show and after.

“I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope,” she added. “We want none of that to change for anybody.”

Turner proposed to Nist during The Golden Bachelor season finale in November, solidifying their exclusive status with a vintage-inspired engagement ring Nist now must give back.

“I think that’s the rule, I think I have to give this ring back. Sad to say,” the mother-of-two admitted. “But, you know what, we don’t have to give back the memories.”

Chang confirmed the former couple had a prenup and noted that they “highly recommend it to others.”

Though Turner and Nist once confessed they found their forever person, they’ve reduced each other’s status to “best friends”. Still, they both pointed out that they’re very much in love. “There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day,” Turner said.

While their split may have been abrupt, fans will say it’s not exactly out of line for Turner. Described as “sensitive” and “genuine” during the first half of the ABC show last year, Turner quickly became a favourite of Bachelor Nation each time he became emotional on screen. The widower got choked up talking about his wife of 43 years, Toni - who tragically passed away from an infection - during the premiere episode.

But in Bachelor franchise fashion, Turner’s soft and honest personality quickly unraveled to reveal holes in his narrative. Producers had described the Golden Bachelor star as a “retired restaurateur,” alluding to the fact that he’d just given up his post as an owner of a food establishment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Turner hadn’t owned a restaurant since 1985. He sold the Iowa franchise Mr Quick Hamburger, a drive-in business he’d worked at since he was a teenager. His LinkedIn profile also stated he held sales and management positions in the meat business, and listed no date of retirement. While the show told viewers that Turner had stopped working completely at age 55, the Hollywood Reporter stated he worked installing hot tubs in Iowa and as a maintenance man at a mental health hospital.

In addition to the controversy about his career, Turner’s love life after his wife died was also questioned. The bachelor had mentioned in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he had not dated anyone in 45 years. However, it later came to light that Turner supposedly entered into a three-year relationship with a woman, just one month after his wife passed.

“Attractive and 14 years his junior, she was a staff accountant at the mental health center,” the Hollywood Reporter stated. “They dated for 10 months, and then lived together for one year and nine months.”

The outlet had spoken to Turner’s ex-girlfriend, as well as cited “friends she confided in at the time and text messages with Gerry, among other documents.”

In October 2023, the US Sun reached out to a waitress who worked at The Shady Nook restaurant next to Turner’s lake house in Indiana. She claimed that Turner had been dating for over six years.

“He dated a couple of women. They weren’t all long-term, but they... weren’t short-term either... He was with a couple of women for a decent amount of time, but it just didn’t work out,” the insider told the outlet.

The Independent has reached out to ABC and representatives for Turner for comment.