“Golden Bachelor”'s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Wedding Rings Symbolize 'Heaven on Earth' (Exclusive Photos)

All the exclusive photos and details behind the couple's custom wedding rings — straight from celebrity jeweler Neil Lane

When it came time to choose their wedding bands for the Golden Wedding, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist knew exactly where to turn — Bachelor nation's beloved jeweler Neil Lane.

The Golden Bachelor stars collaborated with Lane on custom designs for their televised Jan. 4 wedding that symbolized their bond and second chance at love.

Gerry, 72, opted for a handmade carved meteorite ring, which Lane tells PEOPLE, "resonated with him as he felt so much gratitude and fortune to find love with Theresa — like heaven on earth."

Theresa, 70, wanted something more traditional than her groom with "lots of sparkle" to match her vintage-inspired Neil Lane engagement ring.

Her classic eternity band features 18 round brilliant cut diamonds totaling over 4 carats and set in platinum.

"Eternity and Heaven on Earth, a theme they both shared," Lane muses.

During Thursday's live wedding special, Gerry shared how important the symbolism of the wedding band was to him when he sat down with Lane to pick out his design.

"The wedding band signifies the commitment of one person to another," he said. "It's saying to your partner no matter what I'm going to stand by you."



Theresa, who opted for a low-cut Badgley Mischka wedding dress and beautiful veil, also accessorized with vintage pieces from the couture jewelry designer's collection.

"The idea of wearing all vintage jewelry was so exciting and romantic," Lane tells PEOPLE of Theresa's bridal bling lineup, which included a necklace made in Paris in 1875 and set with over 25 carats of old European cut diamonds, plus a large natural pearl.

Lane shares that her bracelet hails from the Edwardian period around 1900 and is set with 20 carats of old European cut diamonds and colored natural pearls. She topped off her look with earrings boasting more than 9 carats in diamonds, also from 1900.

As for their wedding day wardrobes, the couple also opted for a classic bride and groom aesthetic.

“I was presented with these incredibly gorgeous gowns from Badgley Mischka, and I was overwhelmed,” Theresa told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview four days before the couple's wedding. “I asked each one of these beautiful women to go pick their favorite. And then I picked three of mine, and I walked down the stairs with them. And when it was the dress, they unanimously thought this was the good gown. I think Susan was so proud because that's the one I picked out!”

Gerry said he contemplated a blue suit (his comfort zone) but after discussion with Theresa, they changed course.

"We talked one night, and we came to the conclusion that a black tux would look a little more formal,” he shared. “And that's where I'm going, the black tux.”

Gerry and Theresa, who got engaged during The Golden Bachelor’s Nov. 30 finale, also opened up about only having weeks to plan their dream wedding, noting they’ve received a lot of support from their families, especially Theresa’s daughter Jen, 39.



“I can't say enough about how wonderful she's been,” Theresa told PEOPLE. “There are so many decisions to be made, and many, many times we weren't available to give an answer, and she's provided it. And then his daughters are involved, and my daughter's talking to his daughters — it's been a family event.”

