“The Golden Bachelor”'s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Recreate Their First Date 2 Weeks After Getting Married

"Out of 530 diners in New Jersey, Theresa took me to one of the best,” wrote the former Golden Bachelor

Theresa Nist/Instagram Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are going back to their beginnings — only this time, as a married couple!

After the pair's live televised wedding event on Jan. 4, the duo have begun to share how married life is treating them.

On Sunday, Nist, 70, shared an Instagram post of former Golden Bachelor lead, 72, joining her at a New Jersey diner.

Paying homage to the couple’s first date on the ABC series, Nist showed her new husband the local spot. Throughout Nist’s Instagram post, Turner was photographed enjoying the diner staple of eggs, bacon and pancakes. Along with showing off their meal, the married couple posed in front of the diner and took a couple of selfies inside the restaurant.

Nist captioned her post sharing how significant diners have become to their relationship.

“A diner date is part of our story… so, I had to bring Gerry to a New Jersey diner. (we are kinda famous for them here!),” wrote Nist. “Eggs, bacon and pancakes (for him), a spinach, feta cheese omelet and a fruit cup for me..so much fun meeting new and old friends!”

Theresa Nist/Instagram Gerry Turner

While Nist shared a few shots of their diner date, Turner shared his own photos from their outing. He posted a couple of the same images as well as a few selfies of the pair bracing the New Jersey cold outside the eatery.

“Out of 530 diners in New Jersey, Theresa took me to one of the best,” Turner wrote in his Instagram caption. “With only 529 more to go, I'll be busy thru June of 2025.”

Theresa Nist/Instagram Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

The couple first connected during their on-screen date during the season’s second episode. During the first date, the pair enjoyed a memorable dinner — and show. As they got to know each other, the diner waitstaff broke into a flashmob and danced to Journey's "Don't Stop Believing."

Their relationship grew on the show before Turner proposed on the Nov. 30 season finale. During that episode, it was revealed that the two planned to tie the knot in a televised wedding on ABC — something Nist and Turner later told PEOPLE was a dream come true.

“​​When you're in your 20s and you put something off for a year, it's a very small percentage of your life,” Turner explained. “In your 70s, the clock ticks faster. And I'm 100% certain I found the right girl for me. So it's like, why not?”

Nist agreed: “I met the man of my dreams. It wasn't our original timeline, but to be presented with the wedding of our dreams? Spectacular, incredible, wow!”

John & Joseph Photography/Disney via Getty Images Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist at their wedding on Jan. 4, 2024.

Following their Jan. 4 nuptials, officiated by Golden Bachelor fan favorite Susan Noles, at the La Quinta Resort and Club in La Quinta, California, the two said they were excited to officially blend their families and start this next chapter together.



“I would say finding a home together and creating that home that everyone would want to come to — our entire family, our friends — and just exploring life together and having adventures, going on vacation together and having a fun, incredible, wonderful life,” Nist told PEOPLE. “We feel like we're going to have the best lives ever.”



The Golden Bachelor is available to stream on Hulu.



