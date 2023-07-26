'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Proves 'Some Things Get Better with Age' in 'Refined' New Promo — Watch!

A new promo for ABC's 'The Golden Bachelor' features 71-year-old widower Gerry Turner as the franchise's first senior-citizen bachelor

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Time is on Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner's side!

ABC released a new promo Wednesday featuring the 71-year-old widower, who's ready to find love with one of a score of eligible women who've aged like fine wine.

“In life, good things take time, and this love story is worth the wait,” the narrator says. “He’s Gerry, your first Golden Bachelor.”

“I don’t always date 20 women at once,” Gary adds. “But I’m about to.”

Related: Who Is the 'Golden Bachelor'? All About Gerry Turner

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Turner (whose first name is pronounced GAIR-ee) married his high school sweetheart Toni in 1974. The couple lived a "full and happy life" with their two daughters Angie and Jenny, and welcomed granddaughters Charlee and Payton. But after 43 years together, Toni fell ill and died in 2017, just six weeks after she retired.

"She got robbed,” Turner told Good Morning America in mid-July. “Every day that goes by, that's the thought that I have. I have her picture on a dresser in my closet. Every morning I give her a nod, 'So what do you think about this?'”

“For a while it was like, I was having a hard time figuring out if she would be okay [with this],” added Turner, referring to The Golden Bachelor. “But we always told each other when one of us goes, we want the other to be happy. She's up there rooting [for me]. She's saying, ‘Yeah, Gerry. Do this.’”

Turner's daughters — Angie and Jenny — were the ones who suggested he sign up for the show, he added.

Related: Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Reveals What His Granddaughters and Kids Thought of His Casting

According to The Golden Bachelor's official synopsis, Turner "lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana. He's often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling, and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts."

As for getting married again, Turner tells GMA, "I wouldn't discount it."

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

The Golden Bachelor premieres Sept. 1 on ABC.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.