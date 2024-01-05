Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner, 72, Keeps It Traditional in Classic Black Tux to Marry Theresa Nist, 70

The couple said "I do" during a live TV special on Thursday night

abc Gerry Turner

Gerry Turner is keeping it classic.

For his second chance at love and his second trip down the aisle, the Golden Bachelor opted for the traditional route. He chose a chic black tux to say his vows to Theresa Nist, the recipient of his final rose on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor.

Though Turner, 72, kept it simple with his wedding attire, Nist, 70, stood out in her glam gown. She chose a "traditional and modern" Badgley Mischka gown.

abc Gerry Turner

Though Turner originally thought about wearing a blue suit for the wedding, “we talked one night, and we came to the conclusion that a black tux would look a little more formal,” he told PEOPLE. “And that's where I'm going, the black tux.”

Nist chose her gown with the help of a few loved ones and fellow Golden Bachelor contestants Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts.

“I was presented with these incredibly gorgeous gowns from Badgley Mischka, and I was overwhelmed,” Nist told PEOPLE. “I asked each one of these beautiful women to go pick their favorite. And then I picked three of mine, and I walked down the stairs with them. And when it was the dress, they unanimously thought this was the good gown. I think Susan was so proud because that's the one I picked out!”

Nist's ultimate golden wedding gown was a romantic pick fit for a princess on her big day. She was surrounded by her bridesmaids all wearing light blue Badgley Mischka gowns to match her aesthetic.

Eric McCandless/Disney Susan Noles with Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner

This is the second wedding for both Nist and Turner. Nist first married William “Billy” Nist when she was 18 before he was drafted into the Vietnam War. They were married for more than 42 years before he died in 2014.

Turner was married to his wife, Toni Turner, for more than 40 years as well, before she died in 2017.

Disney/John Fleenor Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner

In addition to their traditional wedding-wear, the couple is also sticking to tradition when it comes to their big day. Nist told PEOPLE when she and her groom-to-be made their red carpet debut last year that there was one thing she would definitely be sure to include.

“Oh, I will definitely do a bouquet toss,” she said, before adding with a laugh: “There's plenty of women who want to catch that bouquet.”

Turner agreed with her, and Nist further added, "I think we will do all the traditional things that you normally do at a wedding.”



Anthony Behar courtesy of ABC Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

Turner told PEOPLE last year that he was committed to giving his future bride the wedding of her dreams.

“See, you’ve got to remember, Theresa didn't get — her first time around, she didn't have much time to plan and really, I didn't either,” Turner shared.

Nist and her first husband planned their wedding in three days, she previously told PEOPLE, as he was “drafted during the Vietnam War” while she was still in her “first year of college.” They wed when she was 18 and he was 20.

Turner and his first wife, who died of cancer in 2017, also married young.

“We didn't have a whole lot of time and [we were] pretty broke, both of us,” he said of his and Nist's previous weddings. “So this is kind of big. We want to make it so we don't miss any of the moments.”

Disney/John Fleenor Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

Turner dropped to one knee on the inaugural season finale of The Golden Bachelor last year, proposing to Nist. He handed her a golden rose — one that will never wilt — and told her he "can't live without" her.

He proposed with a princess-cut Neil Lane diamond ring, telling PEOPLE that it was the perfect choice for his bride-to-be.

“The symbolism of it is so important,” Turner said. “It was just like, the minute she slipped it on, again, it was like, ‘Oh, my god, this is that joyful happiness that I want to feel, that I want everyone to see.’”



