The Golden Bachelor: Gerry Ages Like a Fine Wine (and Speaks!) in New Promo

When choosing a man, it’s all about selecting the right vintage.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

ABC has released a new promo for The Golden Bachelor, a senior-citizen version of the hit dating franchise. The promo introduces us to Gerry (that’s pronounced “Gary”) Turner, a 71-year-old widow who is ready to find love again after his wife of 43 years passed away in 2017. The video — which you can watch above — shows us Gerry getting dressed in a suit as a narrator extolls the virtues of age when it comes to cheese and wine, with Gerry blowing the dust off of a bottle of vino with a 1951 vintage. A great year!

More from TVLine

Gerry gets behind the wheel of a classic car as the narrator tells us: “In life, good things take time, and this love story is worth the wait.” Gerry speaks for himself as well, admitting that “I don’t always date 20 women at once… but I’m about to.”

The Golden Bachelor, airing Mondays at 9/8c this fall on ABC, will give Gerry “a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life,” according to the official synopsis. “The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?”

Press PLAY above to meet Gerry, and then tell us in the comments, Bachelor Nation: Will you be watching?

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.