Golden Arrow Announces Reliance on Temporary Blanket Relief

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): GRG

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): G6A

OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB): GARWF





VANCOUVER, BC , June 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (GRG.V) (G6A.F) (GARWF), ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") announces that it will be relying on the temporary blanket relief provided by the Canadian Securities Administrators, including under BC Instrument 51-516, to postpone filing of its executive compensation disclosure required under applicable securities laws until such time as it is filed and delivered to shareholders as part of the Company's management information circular relating to its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Golden Arrow Resources Corporation)

The Company has not yet set a date for its annual meeting but it is anticipated that it will take place in September, 2020.

About Golden Arrow :

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits for sale to operating mining companies for their production. The Company is well-leveraged to the price of gold, having recently monetized its Chinchillas silver discovery into a significant holding in precious metals producer SSR Mining Inc.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring a precious-metal focused portfolio that includes advanced projects in Chile , a district-scale frontier opportunity in Paraguay , and more than 180,000 hectares of properties in Argentina .

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Joseph Grosso"

________________________________

Mr. Joseph Grosso ,

Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Story continues

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-arrow-announces-reliance-on-temporary-blanket-relief-301083300.html

SOURCE Golden Arrow Resources Corporation





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2020/24/c8909.html