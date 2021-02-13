Goldbelly Is Selling Carla Hall's Hot Fried Chicken, So Get Ready To Spice Up Sunday Dinner

Photo credit: Goldbelly

Get ready for some press stopping news, y'all, because what I'm about to tell you is as exciting as it gets. Though friend chicken may be all the same for some, if you've had the chance to try Nashville Hot Fried Chicken—a spicy step up from regular friend chicken—then you know that it's not just your ordinary batch of golden fried clucks. If you haven't had the chance to try the infamous dish yet, however, Goldbelly is giving you the opportunity to have it delivered right to your door—and it's brought to you by iconic celebrity chef, Carla Hall.

Available nationwide for your chewing pleasure, the Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Dinner is a family-style dinner that includes 8 pieces of the delicious fried chicken alongside a tray of mac n' cheese, mouthwatering cornbread, a bottle of spicy oil, and the chef's signature "Hoot n Honey" sauce to drizzle over you chicken or cornbread. Priced $169, this true comfort meal feeds anywhere between four to six people, so you'll have more than enough for the gang or to store to the side for yourself.

But that's not all Carla Hall has for you. For those that love their sweet treats, Goldbelly is also selling the beloved chef's Cobbler Bars, a two pack of her Five Flavor Pound Cake, and a 10 pack of her chewy Oatmeal Sandwich Cookies. And, the shipping is free on all of it so for these delectable goodies, that's a real deal if you ask me.

Now that all of that info is out of the way, what do you say we do a virtual Sunday dinner next weekend? I promise I'll bring the cobbler bars and pound cake!

