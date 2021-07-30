"Go For Gold," Twitter Celebrates Lovlina's Victory In The Quarter-Final

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has qualified for the semi-final of the women's welterweight category and assured India of its second medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

She won the quarter-final by a split decision of 4:1 against Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin.

Indian fans had to wait for long for the second medal at the Games after Mirabai Chanu opened the country's tally on Day 1.

Congratulatory wishes poured in for the Indian pugilist post her win as she entered the semi-final. She will face world number one Busenaz Surmeneli on 4 August.

Fans took to Twitter to express their joy. Here is a glance through some of the best tweets.

Also Read: Day 7, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Lovlina Guarantees India a Medal, Deepika in QFs

India is confirmed of 2nd Olympics medal

What a lovely Boxing from Lovlina@LovlinaBorgohai has reached semi-finals and looking for Gold medal in #Tokyo2020 Olympics!#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/Rc3IU93svF — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 30, 2021

MEDAL MEDAL MEDAL yes yes yea come on @LovlinaBorgohai woohooooooo come on what a bout - go for gold @Tokyo2020hi — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) July 30, 2021

Mirabai Chanu in #Weightlifting

Lovlina Borgohain in #Boxing



Two medals for #TeamIndia in #Tokyo2020 - Women's leading the path for the country at #Olympics. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 30, 2021

BREAKING: #LovlinaBorgohain assures #TeamIndia of at least a bronze medal as she comfortably gets past Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen. She absolutely bossed this bout #Boxing | #Olympics | @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/moLqVUzyCO — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) July 30, 2021

#TeamIndia #Boxing #LovlinaBorgohain is in the semi-finals, and with that she has confirmed a medal for India



Whole nation: pic.twitter.com/7r9Cr5hM83 — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) July 30, 2021

Don't fret too much about Lovlina having to face a tough opponent in the semi. Medal in the bag, might as well get past the tough one in the semi itself instead of going to the final and losing to the same boxer. — Karthik Raj (@kartcric) July 30, 2021

‘Lovlina made a morning worth remembering for millions, lovely-na?’#Tokyo2020 — Prajakta (@18prajakta) July 30, 2021

Second medal freaking confirmed!!



Lovlina Borgohain. Remember the name. Onto changing the colour of the medal now!



Goosebumps all over! #Boxing #LovlinaBorgohain pic.twitter.com/mlkmgEF2rG — Naman Agarwal (@CoverDrivenFor4) July 30, 2021

Six of India's last eight medallists at the Olympics are women. — Swaroop Swaminathan (@arseinho) July 30, 2021

India's last 4 Olympic medal winners

Sakshi Malik, Bronze, 2016

PV Sindhu, Silver, 2016

Mirabai Chanu, Silver, 2021

Lovlina Borgohain,(medal assured) 2021 — The Friendly Neighborhood Expert (@madaddie24) July 30, 2021

MEDAL MEDAL MEDAL yes yes yea come on @LovlinaBorgohai woohooooooo come on what a bout - go for gold @Tokyo2020hi — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) July 30, 2021

#Tokyo2020 #Boxing



Just on the basis on the performance in the QFs, one can believe that Lovlina Borgohain can go even deeper. Her jab was superb, her footwork even better and it looks like she has more left in the tank.... a lot more. pic.twitter.com/lAYu2etzza — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) July 30, 2021

. Read more on Sports Buzz by The Quint.Day 7, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Lovlina Guarantees India a Medal, Deepika in QFs"Go For Gold," Twitter Celebrates Lovlina's Victory In The Quarter-Final . Read more on Sports Buzz by The Quint.