Gold Sponsor MRHB DeFi to Present Ethical and Halal Platform at Blockchain Life 2022 April 20-21

·4 min read
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethics-focused decentralized finance platform MRHB DeFi is pleased to announce its gold sponsorship of Blockchain Life 2022 forum. One of the largest blockchain events in Europe and CIS, the 8th installment of the event is expecting more than 5,000 participants, made up of industry professionals, venture capitalists, government officials, entrepreneurs and crypto enthusiasts.

Some of the hottest topics on the event agenda include DeFi and metaverse development, features of efficient mining, NFT prospects, as well as blockchain implementation in business and government. A central topic will be the regulation of cryptocurrencies in Russia. Among the forum's leading speakers are Ivan Chebeskov, Director of the Financial Policy Department of the Russian Ministry of Finance, Vladislav Martynov, Entrepreneur, Head of Ethereum Russia competence center, founder of BlockGeeks and Anatoly Kaplan, founder of Forklog.

“We are excited to showcase the world’s first ethical and halal DeFi portal at Blockchain Life,” said MRHB DeFi CEO Naquib Mohammed. “A large number of our supporters originate from this part of the world and we are happy to meet and thank them in person for sharing our vision of empowering ethical faith-based communities in decentralized finance.”

For its community who wish to attend the Blockchain Life event, MRHB is happy to provide a 10% discount off tickets with a special discount code: blockchainlife. Attendees can meet the MRHB team at booth G4 on the first floor of Moscow’s Music Media Dome from April 20 to 21 where the team will be running MRHB’s Sahal Wallet signup promotions where signees can win up to 2,500 $MRHB.

DeFi for the Ethics- and Faith- Conscious Communities

Created as a platform to support more than 1.7 billion people concerned about making only ethical financial decisions — including the Islamic Finance sector worth over US$3 trillion globally — MRHB employs an advisory board that ensures every single aspect of their ecosystem is halal.

Both Muslims and non-Muslims can freely participate with peace of mind that the halal products are associated with only ethical business practices, such as those that avoid interest, usury and social exploitation as well as support sustainability, asset or utility backed financing, transparency and equitable risk-reward sharing.

The ethical project has launched its Sahal Wallet, a self-custodial crypto wallet that offers multi-chain token support. The wallet accepts only halal tokens and acts as a gateway to an ecosystem of seven other halal DeFi products.

Besides Sahal Wallet, the SouqNFT Marketplace has also been launched, notable for its strict vetting process that ensures users will never stumble upon NSFW content. A major backend upgrade recently on SouqNFT has sped the platform up by nearly 80% and the marketplace is still in the midst of a revamp that will see more improvements and features rolled out. According to the startup’s roadmap, upcoming additions to the MRHB ecosystem include an entrepreneur launchpad and decentralized philanthropy (DePhi) aimed at funding social initiatives to benefit communities. MRHB will also build the standard DeFi products seen elsewhere, such as decentralized governance, a liquidity harvester to generate passive returns, crypto financing and a cross-chain DEX aggregator, except with one key difference: no products on the platform will charge interest or usury of any kind.

Launched in December 2021, the $MRHB token has performed well — holding up even during the current bear market — and was named a “killer crypto” by Nasdaq in January and again deemed an “attractive crypto” to invest in March, a key reason being its “uniqueness” and “all-in-one” halal crypto solution.

MRHB DeFi’s vision is supported by a number of partners and investors, including Polygon Technology, Sheesha Finance, Australian Gulf Capital, NewTribe Capital, Blockchain Australia, Mozaic, Contango Digital Assets, ZKSync, Acreditus Partners, EMGS Group, Sinofy Group, Sukhavati Protocol and MKD Capital, amongst others.

About MRHB DeFi

MRHB DeFi is a halal, decentralized finance platform built to embody the true spirit of “Ethical and Inclusive DeFi” by following faith-based financial and business principles where all excluded communities can benefit from the full empowerment potential of DeFi.

The diverse team comprises researchers, technocrats, influencers, Islamic fintech experts, business entrepreneurs and industry professionals, who have all come together to ensure that MRHB DeFi prevails in a manner that will impact society as a whole, essentially bridging the gap between faith-conscious communities and the blockchain world.

