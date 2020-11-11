Gold smuggling: ED's custody of Sivasankar extended by one day

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 11 (ANI): A Principal Sessions Court in Kochi on Wednesday extended by one day the Enforcement Directorate's custody of M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, in connection with a money laundering case related to the smuggling of gold into the state through diplomatic channels.

The court will also consider the bail application filed by Sivasankar tomorrow.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on October 28 taken Sivasankar into custody in the matter, after which he was formally arrested and produced before a court, which sent to the custody of the economic offences watchdog for questioning in the case.

During an earlier hearing, the ED had submitted that Sivasankar had asked officials to clear some diplomatic baggage without checking by the Customs authorities.

It had also said that the way Sivasankar was sharing the confidential information pertaining to government projects indicate that he is part of the shady deal.

The case, which is currently being probed by the ED, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau named Sivasankar as the fifth accused in the Wadakkanchery life mission scam case. (ANI)