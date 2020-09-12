Gold smuggling case: Youth Congress workers detained by police during protest against KT Jaleel

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], September 12 (ANI): Youth Congress workers were detained on Friday by police following their protest outside state minister KT Jaleel's residence in Malappuram's Valanchery over his alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case.

The agitated protesters also burnt the effigy of Jaleel and were sloganeering. The police used water cannons to disperse the party workers who were holding the protest.

Yesterday, the Enforcement Directorate interrogated Jaleel for two hours .

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

