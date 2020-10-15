Gold and Silver Prices: Decline in Delhi and Kolkata; Check Rates in Your City

There is a slight increase in the gold prices nationally. 10 grams of 22-carat gold can now be purchased at 49,600 while it was at Rs 49,540 yesterday. Similarly, the price of 24-carat gold increased by Rs 60 per 10 grams, taking it to Rs 50,600 from yesterday’s 50,540.

Following the national trend, in Mumbai, prices of both the qualities of gold went up by Rs 60. 10 grams of 22-carat gold increased from yesterday’s Rs 49,540 to 49,600. Going up from yesterday’s Rs 50,540, 24-carat gold now costs Rs 50,600, according to Good Returns.

In Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, the price increased only by Rs 10 per 10 grams, which means one rupee a gram.

Rate of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has increased from yesterday’s Rs 48,360 to Rs 48,370. While 24-carat gold is more expensive in Chennai than the national price. 10 grams of the gold quality is at Rs 52,800 — a Rs 10 increase from yesterday’s Rs 52,790.

India’s capital, however, saw a decrease of Rs 300 and Rs 350 on 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold, respectively.

10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is priced at Rs 49,250 — declining Rs 300 from yesterday’s Rs 49,550.

The decrease was more in the 24-carat gold quality. 10 grams of 24-carat gold which was priced at Rs 54,080 yesterday costs Rs 53,730 today.

In Kolkata, the dip was more than Delhi. Prices of both the qualities of gold decreased by Rs 400.

10 grams of 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 50,130 but it now costs Rs 49,730. Similarly, with a decline of Rs 400 per 10 grams, 24-carat gold now costs Rs 52,750 in the city.

Internationally, gold spot price decreased by USD 6.50. It stood at USD 1,894.70 per ounce.

Silver rates also decreased by Rs 4 today. 10 grams of the metal is now priced at Rs 616. Silver price remained the same across all the major cities of the country.