The Gold Rush: Is Warriors -8 the right bet against the Rockets?

Welcome back to The Gold Rush, a sports betting show every Saturday on Yahoo Sports. Make sure to WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE for all of the picks and entertainment. However, if you are in a rush (see what we did there) you can also find our picks below.

NCAAB:

Virginia -5 @ Louisville – The thought process here is that Virginia’s defense is going to suffocate the Cardinals. Louisville is coming off a twenty point loss to Syracuse, and has lost three of the last four games. Even home court advantage isn’t going to be enough to save Louisville. (UVA -5)

Texas Tech -6 vs Kansas – The Jayhawks took care of business last time they played Texas Tech, but they aren’t in Kansas anymore. The Red Raiders have only lost two home games this season, one of which was to Duke. This will be Texas Tech’s last home game against a ranked opponent, so we are expecting the fans to show up in force. (TTU -6)

AAF:

No need to act like an expert here. The AAF is still only three weeks old. That being said, we did hit our AAF parlay last week for +200. This week we are coming back for more with another “pointless parlay.”

Arizona Hotshots -349

Orlando Apollos -1000

Atlanta Legends +221

San Diego Fleet -131

This parlay would pay out +700! Which means it probably won’t.

NBA Pick of the Week:

Warriors -8 vs Rockets – You don’t need to bet on this game to make it interesting… BUT you still might want to. We are taking the Warriors -8 due to the fact that this game will be played at Oracle arena and the Houston Rockets are 13-16 on the road. The Warriors on the other hand are 23-7 at home. We are looking for them to pull away late.

Think you have better picks than us? Drop them in the comments section below. Who knows… maybe you will end up on the show next week!

Good luck!

Please gamble responsibly.