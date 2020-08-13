Gold Rate Today: Price of Yellow Metal Slips to Rs 52,175 Per 10 Gram, Silver Rates Up Amid Volatile Trade

Mumbai, August 13: Gold prices in India slipped again amid volatility in the global market. On MCX, October gold futures dipped to Rs 52,175 per 10 gram. Silver futures on MCX, on the other hand, increased to Rs 67,050 per 10 gram according to a Live Mint report. On Tuesday, gold futures on MCX had collapsed nearly 6 percent or Rs 3,200 per 10 gram.

The price of 24 carat 10-gram gold in Mumbai is at Rs 52,410. On the other hand, customers will be able to purchase the same amount of gold at Rs 53,460 in Kolkata. In Chennai, on the other hand, customers need to pay Rs 54,690 for a 24 carat 10-gram gold. The price of a 10-gram 24-carat gold in the national capital is at 54,510 today.

The gold spot price on Thursday was at Rs 52,410, increased by Rs. 31.53 from Wednesday's rate of Rs 52,40, along with global spot prices growth of $21.5 to $1935.9 value.

A weaker US dollar and concerns over the global economic recovery boosted the demand for the safe-haven metal. The general sentiment in the market is that analysts remain bullish on gold despite the volatility.