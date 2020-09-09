Gold Price Down Slightly Today, Check Out The Latest Prices For Your City

The price of gold has decreased by Rs 4 per gram on Wednesday, September 9, in comparison to that of Tuesday. The yellow metal’s price per gram today is at Rs 4955 for 22 Karat while the 24 Karat gold is priced at Rs 5055 per gram.

According to a report published in Good Returns www.goodreturns.in/gold-rates/#Today+24+Carat+Gold+Rate+Per+Gram+in+India+%28INR%29, the price of 10 gram gold of 24 karat purity, in these cities is as follows:

Delhi - Rs 54,310

Mumbai - Rs 50,550

Chennai - Rs 53,290

Kolkata - Rs 53, 980

Bengaluru - Rs 52,670

The price of 10 gram gold of 22 karat purity in Delhi stands at Rs 49,800; the price of the same material and quantity in Bengaluru is Rs 48,300, while in Mumbai this can be bought for Rs 49,550.

In Kolkata, 10 grams of gold of 22 Karat is available for Rs 50,280 and the price of the same in Chennai today is Rs 48,850.

The gold rates in the last 10 days have been fluctuating quite a bit. It is only yesterday and today that the prices have dropped after increasing for two consecutive days. Day before yesterday, there was a hike of massive Rs 80 in the price per 10 grams. What is more shocking is that, on September 2 there was a dip of Rs 1210 in the precious metal’s price.

In terms of global price, a report by Reuters (in.reuters.com/article/global-precious/precious-gold-slips-on-stronger-dollar-as-focus-turns-to-ecb-policy-idUKL4N2G52CV) states that the price of gold has decreased by 1%.

The report mentions that the spot gold price was down by 1% at $ 1907.61 per ounce. This comes after the value of dollar became stronger.