Gold Nanowire Gel Electrolyte Batteries Market to Reach US$ 42.1 Bn by 2031, According to TMR Study
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global gold nanowire gel electrolyte batteries market was valued at US$ 53.0 Mn in 2021. The global market is likely to witness substantial growth within the next few years. As per a recent research report by TMR, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 95.0% during 2022 - 2031, and reach US$ 42.1 Bn by 2031.
Some of the major trends augmenting the growth of the gold nanowire gel electrolyte batteries market include rise in adoption of wearable consumer electronics and shift from traditional Li-ion batteries to solid-state batteries. One of the latest market trends is the increase in demand for innovative and efficient new generation of flexible energy storage devices. Gold nanowire gel electrolyte batteries offer high charge retention and are suitable for use in flexible devices. Additionally, the rise in trend of using electric vehicles (EVs) is also driving market growth.
Gold Nanowire Gel Electrolyte Batteries Market: Key Findings of Report
Growth in Adoption of Wearable Consumer Electronics and Shift to Solid-state Batteries: Adoption of gold nanowire gel electrolyte batteries in the wearable consumer electronics industry is being driven by the ability of this modern technology to design and create customized products that have a higher rate of charge retention. Gold nanowire gel electrolyte batteries are also used in the shift from traditional li-ion batteries to solid-state batteries due to their high charge retention and performance.
Growing Investments by Stakeholders to Facilitate Technological Advancements: The gold nanowire gel electrolyte batteries industry is attracting considerable funding and investments from venture capital firms. These investments help in augmenting the introduction of new production and operation technologies.
Gold Nanowire Gel Electrolyte Batteries Market: Growth Opportunities
Increase in investments by industry stakeholders propels market expansion
Growth in demand for flexible energy storage devices bolsters the market
Rise in adoption of gold nanowire gel electrolyte batteries in the electric vehicle industry drives market development
Gold Nanowire Gel Electrolyte Batteries Market: Key Players
The gold nanowire gel electrolyte batteries market is highly competitive, with the presence of major players such as Amprius Technologies, Nanoshel LLC, Boston Power Inc., Sigma Aldrich, Nanopartz Inc., Novarials Corporation, Metrohm AG, Alfa Aesar, Mogreat Materials Co., Ltd., and Cymit Química S.L. These players are adopting new technologies and expanding their regional presence to increase their market share and stay ahead of the competition.
Gold Nanowire Gel Electrolyte Batteries Market: Regional Growth Assessment
In 2021, North America dominated the global industry with a share of 48%. Growth in adoption of gold nanowire gel electrolyte batteries in wearable consumer electronics and shift to solid-state batteries are the leading drivers of the market in this region. Additionally, presence of several prominent manufacturers and suppliers is also boosting the market in North America.
Asia Pacific is expected to experience fast growth in the market during the forecast period. Surge in adoption of gold nanowire gel electrolyte batteries in the electric vehicle industry and growth in investments by regional players is driving the market in this region. Moreover, the rise in demand for flexible energy storage devices and favorable government initiatives support industry growth in Asia Pacific. Europe is also expected to witness significant market growth, driven by the increase in adoption of gold nanowire gel electrolyte batteries in the wearable consumer electronics industry and shift to solid-state batteries.
Gold Nanowire Gel Electrolyte Batteries Market: Segmentation
Gold Nanowire Gel Electrolyte Batteries Market, by Component
Anode
Cathode
Electrolyte
Separator
Others
Gold Nanowire Gel Electrolyte Batteries Market, by Material
Magnesium Dioxide Cell
Plexy Gel Electrolyte
Silicon
Germanium
Transition Metal Oxides
Gold
Gold Nanowire Gel Electrolyte Batteries Market, by Application
Electronics (Computers, Smartphones)
Automobiles
Aviation Energy
Drones
Medical Devices
Solar Energy
Electric Vehicles
Power Generation
Others
Gold Nanowire Gel Electrolyte Batteries Market, by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
